'Ride, Sally, ride!' UR's Mustang Sally blends blooming lacrosse talent, catchy handle

The names of players joining the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse program gradually become known to those already on the team. When Sean Menges learned that the Spiders were adding a midfielder named Mustang Sally, “I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. There’s no way,’” said Menges, a senior defensive specialist from St. Christopher’s.

“Mustang Sally” was Wilson Pickett’s funky soul mega-hit in 1966 with the unforgettable chorus: “Ride, Sally, ride!” Understandably, these Spiders in their late teens and early 20s are unfamiliar with Pickett’s complete catalogue of songs, but all have become aware of one since Mustang Sally arrived at UR a couple of years ago.

His birth certificate reads “August Sally.” But only close relatives call him “August,” according to Sally. UR lacrosse rosters list him as “Mustang Sally,” and that’s also his official school email address.

“My dad used to call me that when I was a lot younger and it really started to pick up once I got into high school. I started introducing myself as ‘Mustang,’” said Sally. “It kind of just went with a lot of the things I try to contribute in my play, speed, playing fast.”

Teammates, coaches and others on campus who do not refer to him as “Mustang,” simply call him “Stang.”