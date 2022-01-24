Road giggles: With bus stuck at hotel, Spiders Ubered to La Salle; two game balls for record-setting Jacob Gilyard?

The University of Richmond plays its third consecutive A-10 road game Tuesday when UR (12-7, 3-3 A-10) visits Rhode Island (12-5, 3-2 A-10).

The Spiders, who come off wins at Fordham and La Salle, are playing three straight as guests in A-10 competition for the only time this season because the swing started with a make-up game at Fordham, which had COVID issues that prevented the Rams from playing on Jan. 8, the original date.

“Part of being on the road is great,” UR coach Chris Mooney said after Saturday’s win at La Salle. “We have a team full of great guys. We really enjoy each other’s company. Coaches like to be around the guys … It’s fun to be together.”

There are amusing elements associated with road games every year, and here are a couple UR experiences so far this season:

- Richmond’s travel party spent last Friday night in Philadelphia, in preparation for a Saturday game at La Salle. The bus scheduled to take the Spiders from their hotel to La Salle’s Gola Arena Saturday was waiting for them at the appointed time.

But the motor coach was unable to leave the parking lot. It was wedged in, immovable, stuck on a ramp and a speed bump.