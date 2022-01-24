Road giggles: With bus stuck at hotel, Spiders Ubered to La Salle; two game balls for record-setting Jacob Gilyard?

The University of Richmond plays its third consecutive A-10 road game Tuesday when UR (12-7, 3-3 A-10) visits Rhode Island (12-5, 3-2 A-10).
The Spiders, who come off wins at Fordham and La Salle, are playing three straight as guests in A-10 competition for the only time this season because the swing started with a make-up game at Fordham, which had COVID issues that prevented the Rams from playing on Jan. 8, the original date.
“Part of being on the road is great,” UR coach Chris Mooney said after Saturday’s win at La Salle. “We have a team full of great guys. We really enjoy each other’s company. Coaches like to be around the guys … It’s fun to be together.”
There are amusing elements associated with road games every year, and here are a couple UR experiences so far this season:
- Richmond’s travel party spent last Friday night in Philadelphia, in preparation for a Saturday game at La Salle. The bus scheduled to take the Spiders from their hotel to La Salle’s Gola Arena Saturday was waiting for them at the appointed time.
But the motor coach was unable to leave the parking lot. It was wedged in, immovable, stuck on a ramp and a speed bump.
So how did the Spiders get to La Salle for the 4:30 p.m. tip? Each player and staff member went to the Uber app on his phone. A fleet of vehicles soon arrived at the hotel. And that’s how they all made it in plenty of time for a 64-56 victory.
That bus stuck at the hotel was also the one scheduled to bring the Spiders back to Richmond from Philadelphia after the game at La Salle. Towed out of its dilemma, the bus picked up the Spiders at Gola Arena and safely returned them to Richmond.
- The Spiders won 60-52 at Northern Iowa on Dec. 5, and during that game, UR’s Jacob Gilyard set the NCAA career record for steals. Gilyard established the mark with 2:12 remaining. Action continued without any pause for recognition, and the game concluded.
Jason Vida, UR’s associate director of athletic public relations who travels with the Spiders, began addressing some of his many post-game responsibilities. He organized interviews for Mooney and players, began preparing a story about the game, and secured video clips that eventually would be available on UR’s website.
Then it hit Vida. “Oh, shoot! The ball!”
He wanted to get the game ball for Gilyard. Vida went to Northern Iowa's locker room, explained the situation, and requested the game ball. He was supplied with a basketball. Vida expressed his thanks, and asked the UNI representative to bill Richmond for it.
Relieved but unconvinced he was holding the actual game ball, Vida continued with his work. When preparing to board the bus headed for the airport with the ball in hand, he ran into Jay DeMayo, the Spiders’ strength-and-conditioning coach.
Seeing the ball, DeMayo said, “What’s that?”
Responded Vida: “The game ball for Jacob.”
Not so, DeMayo indicated. He secured the game ball for Gilyard immediately after the final horn. Gilyard said it now is proudly displayed in his Richmond living quarters.
The other "game" ball? Vida returned it to the UNI locker room before the Spiders left on their bus from the arena.
Notes: Rhode Island is 8-1 at home with the only loss delivered by George Washington Saturday (63-61). Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Former Spiders are gathering in the G League, the NBA’s version of Triple-A. On Wednesday night, the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), with ex-UR star T.J. Cline, host the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks), with ex-UR star Blake Francis, at the Washington Sports and Entertainment Arena. Also in the G League are Dan Geriot (coach of Cleveland affiliate) and ShawnDre’ Jones (guard for Detroit affiliate).
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor