Robins Center at 50: classics include titanic battle, David Robinson vs. John Newman

The University of Richmond’s Robins Center is approaching its 50th season. Since opening on Dec. 2, 1972, with an 82-50 Spiders' loss to No. 3 Maryland, which is the most memorable game played there?
Any qualified evaluator must strongly consider Jan. 23, 1986. On that Thursday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class that included Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry. At 8 p.m. at the Robins Center, perhaps the two greatest Colonial Athletic Association titans of all time met in a premier classic.
Richmond’s 6-foot-7 senior John Newman (23.2 ppg) faced Navy’s 7-0 junior David Robinson (21.1 ppg). They weren’t just two of the CAA’s finest players. They were among the nation’s best.
The Midshipmen came in 14-3, with losses to No. 8 St. John’s, No. 9 Syracuse, and No. 4 Georgia Tech. Richmond was 14-1, its only loss delivered by Georgia Tech.
A splashy UR-placed advertisement in the day-of-game editions of The Times-Dispatch read, “If you’re only going to see one game this season, this is it!”
In a Monday contest earlier that week, Robinson scored 37 with 14 rebounds and six blocks in a 108-63 win at Delaware.
The Spiders and Midshipmen were both just outside the AP Top 20. The Robins Center sold out for only the third time in its history (9,673 capacity in 1986). UR students started lining up at 10 a.m. to secure preferred seating.
Navy took an eight-point lead at halftime. UR forward John Davis addressed his teammates at the break, saying “John Newman can get us four hoops in two minutes.”
Newman scored 17. Robinson scored 22, with 11 rebounds and two blocks. The Spiders made 12 steals and frustrated Navy with a box-and-one defense in the second half that focused on guard Kylor Whitaker. He scored 12 on six first-half shots. Whitaker did not shoot in the second half.
“Mickey Mouse stuff,” UR coach Dick Tarrant said of that unusual defensive setup. He added that the game was not decided by “any strategy on my part. That was just five kids who played intelligently and played hard.”
Said Navy coach Paul Evans: "We were outhustled." He lamented that the Mids were, by and large, beaten by Spiders not named "Newman."
Richmond forward Peter Woolfolk scored 10 of his 16 in the second half and center Steve Kratzer scored 16, including a jumper in the lane that gave Richmond a 63-61 lead with 1:40 remaining. Tarrant was so proud of the interior defensive effort of the 6-5 Davis that the coach said, “John Davis makes my heart swell to almost bursting.”
Students rushed the floor of the Robins Center following the final horn and chanted “NCAA!” NCAA! NCAA!”
The win moved Richmond into the Top 20 (at No. 20) for the first time since the 1950s. Navy also earned a ranking as the season progressed, beat UR by 13 at Navy on Feb. 25, and was No. 19 when it won the CAA championship. George Mason eliminated UR 62-60 at GMU in the semifinals. Robinson was named tournament MVP.
The Spiders advanced to the NCAAs as at-large qualifiers, and lost to Saint Joseph’s 60-59 in Syracuse, N.Y., in the first round to end a 23-7 season. Navy made to the Elite Eight, lost to national runner-up Duke, and finished 30-5.
Newman was selected in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft (No. 29 overall to Cleveland), and played 16 NBA seasons with various teams. Robinson was the top pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, played 14 years with San Antonio, and was a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympian.
Five other memorable Robins Center games:
2/26/75 - Bob McCurdy, the 6-7 lefty who averaged 32.9 points to lead the NCAA in 1975, scored a school-record 53 in a 101-97 double-overtime win over Appalachian State, on his birthday, on Bob McCurdy Night.
11/28/81 - In Dick Tarrant's debut as interim coach following the unexpected summer departure of Lou Goetz, the Spiders stunned No. 13 Wake Forest 64-61. Soon after, the "interim" was lifted from Tarrant's title. From 1981 to 1993, he led the Spiders to a 239-126 record, eight 20-win seasons, four Colonial Athletic Association championships, five NCAA tournament appearances, and four trips to the National Invitation Tournament.
11/29/86 - The Spiders beat the No. 6 team in the land, Georgia Tech, 67-62 in overtime to win the Central Fidelity Holiday Classic. Four Yellow Jackets in that game played in the NBA: Tom Hammonds, Duane Ferrell, Craig Neal, Brian Oliver.
12/16/97 - In John Beilein's first game as UR coach, the Spiders defeated Virginia 83-79 in two overtimes. Richmond didn't lead until OT, trailed by 16 in the first half, and was down 13 with 16:21 remaining in regulation. After five winning years at Richmond (one NCAA bid and two NITs), Beilein went on to direct nationally successful programs at West Virginia and Michigan.
1/13/10 - Darrius Garrett, a 6-9 sophomore, blocked 14 UMass shots in a 70-63 overtime win at the Robins Center. "That's the most amazing stat that I've seen on a stat sheet probably since I've been coaching," UR coach Chris Mooney said after the game. Fourteen is two shy of the NCAA record. Garrett was not charged with a foul in his 32 minutes.
Some of the finest visiting players who competed at the Robins Center, many more than once:
David Robinson (Navy, 1986); Tim Duncan (Wake Forest, 1997); John Lucas (Maryland, 1972); Vince Carter (North Carolina, 1997); Mark West (Old Dominion, 1983); Dell Curry (Virginia Tech, 1983); Kenny Anderson (Georgia Tech, 1990); Bimbo Coles (Virginia Tech, 1989); Allan Bristow (Virginia Tech, 1973); David West (Xavier, 2002); DeAndre’ Bembry (Saint Joseph’s, 2016); Antawn Jamison (North Carolina, 1997); Kenny Gattison (Old Dominion, 1986); J.R. Reid (North Carolina, 1987); Brad Davis (Maryland, 1975); Tim Legler (La Salle, 1988); Len Elmore (Maryland, 1972); Muggsy Bogues (Wake Forest, 1985); Tom McMillan (Maryland, 1972); Jameer Nelson (Saint Joseph's, 2004); Gerald Henderson (VCU, 1978); Obi Toppin (Dayton, 2020); Kent Bazemore (Old Dominion, 2012).
