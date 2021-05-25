Robins Center at 50: classics include titanic battle, David Robinson vs. John Newman

Navy took an eight-point lead at halftime. UR forward John Davis addressed his teammates at the break, saying “John Newman can get us four hoops in two minutes.”

Newman scored 17. Robinson scored 22, with 11 rebounds and two blocks. The Spiders made 12 steals and frustrated Navy with a box-and-one defense in the second half that focused on guard Kylor Whitaker. He scored 12 on six first-half shots. Whitaker did not shoot in the second half.

“Mickey Mouse stuff,” UR coach Dick Tarrant said of that unusual defensive setup. He added that the game was not decided by “any strategy on my part. That was just five kids who played intelligently and played hard.”

Said Navy coach Paul Evans: "We were outhustled." He lamented that the Mids were, by and large, beaten by Spiders not named "Newman."

Richmond forward Peter Woolfolk scored 10 of his 16 in the second half and center Steve Kratzer scored 16, including a jumper in the lane that gave Richmond a 63-61 lead with 1:40 remaining. Tarrant was so proud of the interior defensive effort of the 6-5 Davis that the coach said, “John Davis makes my heart swell to almost bursting.”

Students rushed the floor of the Robins Center following the final horn and chanted “NCAA!” NCAA! NCAA!”