Robins Center opens 50th season with Spiders facing dangerous NCCU

Only six of those games will be played at the Robins Center, which opened on Dec. 2, 1972, with an 82-50 loss to third-ranked Maryland.

Richmond began last season with a win over Morehead State at Kentucky. In the previous five years, UR opened at home against Saint Francis (100-98 overtime win), Longwood (63-58 loss), Delaware (76-63 loss), VMI (72-69 win), and James Madison (87-75 loss).

Casual college basketball fans may not appreciate what N.C. Central has accomplished under coach LeVelle Moton, who’s in his 13th season. The Eagles dealt with five COVID interruptions last year, and Moton said in retrospect, he should have cancelled the season.

“The brand that we were producing on the floor wasn’t indicative of who and what we were, and what we’re about,” said Moton. “Now we’ve just got to flush that out.”

The MEAC did not play a tournament in 2020, when NCCU went 13-3 in league competition, because of the global health crisis. The Eagles, once the MEAC’s least successful operation, won conference championships in 2019, 2018, and 2017.