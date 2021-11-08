Robins Center opens 50th season with Spiders facing dangerous NCCU

The 50th season of the Robins Center gets underway Tuesday night with an unusual University of Richmond roster facing a dangerous, under-the-radar opponent.
And it’s not as if the Spiders have distinguished themselves in season-opening games at their arena in recent years.
The visit from MEAC kingpin North Carolina Central starts a highly challenging 13-game nonconference schedule for UR, which features two sixth-year players (6-foot-4 Nick Sherod, 6-10 Grant Golden) and two fifth-year players (5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 Nathan Cayo). They’re expected to start along with 6-7 junior Tyler Burton.
Richmond has 20 players (15 scholarship recipients and five walk-ons) because of the NCAA pandemic policy that allowed a bonus year of eligibility.
Before diving into A-10 competition, UR meets (with last season’s records) N.C. Central (5-9), Utah State (20-9), Georgia State (16-6), Drake (26-5), Hofstra (13-10), Maryland (17-14), Louisville (13-7) or Mississippi State (18-15), Wofford (15-9), Northern Iowa (10-15), Toledo (21-9), N.C. State (14-11), Old Dominion (15-8) and Bucknell (5-7).
“They certainly put a great schedule together for us. Every game is going to be super-challenging, not only in conference but especially out of conference. We have a lot of good road games this year,” said Golden.
Only six of those games will be played at the Robins Center, which opened on Dec. 2, 1972, with an 82-50 loss to third-ranked Maryland.
Richmond began last season with a win over Morehead State at Kentucky. In the previous five years, UR opened at home against Saint Francis (100-98 overtime win), Longwood (63-58 loss), Delaware (76-63 loss), VMI (72-69 win), and James Madison (87-75 loss).
Casual college basketball fans may not appreciate what N.C. Central has accomplished under coach LeVelle Moton, who’s in his 13th season. The Eagles dealt with five COVID interruptions last year, and Moton said in retrospect, he should have cancelled the season.
“The brand that we were producing on the floor wasn’t indicative of who and what we were, and what we’re about,” said Moton. “Now we’ve just got to flush that out.”
The MEAC did not play a tournament in 2020, when NCCU went 13-3 in league competition, because of the global health crisis. The Eagles, once the MEAC’s least successful operation, won conference championships in 2019, 2018, and 2017.
“When I took over the program … at the time, we were the worst program in the nation,” said Moton. “We were transitioning from Division II to Division I, average margin of defeat was 41 points a game, right? So I wasn’t just a basketball coach, I was a mental-health counselor, a guidance counselor, a therapist. Like, I was all of the above.”
Administrative support helped NCCU become the MEAC’s flagship program, according to Moton. “Everyone rowing in the right direction,” he said. “We have to continue that.”
Assessing the Eagles this season is tricky because they have 10 newcomers among 13 players, and 10 transfers. Their first three games are at UR, at Memphis, and at Iowa.
The Spiders’ demanding nonconference schedule is related to the experience returning and the desire to post notable victories prior to A-10 play and position themselves for the program’s first NCAA bid since 2011.
“I feel like every single game is going to be a challenge, a tough game,” said Chris Mooney, entering his 17th season as Richmond’s coach. “You just hope that at the end of the season, that works out in your favor and the numbers are really positive because we have certainly challenged ourselves.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t leave anything on the table. We wanted to make sure we had the best schedule we could possibly play and I think we’ve done a good job of it.”
