Rockets fly by Spiders 90-67, UR has dropped four of five

Toledo generated more frequent and longer runs than Richmond in a game loaded with them.

The Spiders fell 90-67 Wednesday night at Toledo, which pulled away from UR late in the first half and then again late in the second half after the Spiders came back and cut the difference to six.

Richmond (3-4) has lost four of its last five after opening with a pair of home-court wins. The Rockets (5-2) zoomed out of intermission to an 18-point lead with 15:45 remaining, the continuation of a rally that started with two minutes left in the first half.

The Spiders cut the Toledo advantage to six (57-51) on a 3 by Jason Roche (14 points, four 3s) with 11:39 left as UR's pressure defense rattled the Rockets. But Richmond put Toledo on the free-throw line enough for the Rockets to maintain command.

Forward Tyler Burton scored 15 for UR, but missed 10 of his 13 attempts. UR shot 36%. Eleven of its 21 baskets were 3-pointers.

Matt Grace, a 6-foot-9 UR starter and fifth-year player who averages 7.7 points and 4 rebounds, missed his fourth consecutive game due to a strained knee ligament. Richmond still had a height advantage over the Rockets, whose tallest regular is 6-7.

But UR’s 7-0 Neal Quinn committed three turnovers in his 12 first-half minutes and the Spiders went to a smaller lineup. The turnover issues continued. UR was averaging 12.8 turnovers and had nine before halftime, when Toledo held a 40-33 lead. UR finished with 13 TOs.

During the opening 20 minutes, the Rockets made eight steals and scored 11 second-chance points (six offensive rebounds). Of Richmond’s 11 first-half field goals, seven were 3-pointers.

Five Toledo players scored in double-figures, led by 20 from 6-7 senior JT Shumate.

Richmond was allowing an average of 62.3 points. Toledo, picked to finish second in Mid-American Conference preseason poll, was averaging 86.3 points, which ranks No. 14 nationally.

This was the third meeting of Richmond and Toledo in three seasons. The Rockets went 26-8 last season (17-3 MAC) and one of the losses came at UR (72-69). Four starters returned from that team.

Toledo went 21-9 the previous season (15-4 MAC) and its year was ended by Richmond in the NIT (76-66) in Denton, Texas.

NEXT: The Spiders visit William & Mary Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game that was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., but was shifted because the Tribe has a home FCS playoff football game against Gardner-Webb Saturday at 2 p.m.

W&M (3-5) has lost to ACC members Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and N.C. State, all on the road. The Tribe, picked eighth in the CAA preseason poll, have 10 newcomers (five transfers, five freshmen).