Russ Huesman excited about UR offense, seeks rapid progress on defense

Russ Huesman observes, mostly in silence.

When his University of Richmond football team conducts position-specific drills or splits for scrimmage sessions, the Spiders’ sixth-year coach generally stands behind the activity, or on the sideline, with his arms crossed. He allows his assistants to do the coaching.

What does Huesman see?

Saturday morning’s practice at Robins Stadium marked roughly a week into Richmond’s summer camp. After that practice that included extended scrimmage periods, Huesman was asked for his assessments of various aspects of the Richmond operation as the Spiders prepare for their Sept. 3 opener at Virginia.

On August’s primary emphasis:

“I feel like this year there are some really, really young inexperienced kids that we’re trying to get ready, and trying to get ready quickly. In the years past, you wanted to get some young guys ready, but you had some time. They were just depth guys.

“We’ve got some young guys, some new kids, that we have to get ready very quickly. That’s kind of the difference. And it’s only in certain positions. Up front on the defensive line, we’ve got to get some young kids, some new kids, ready quick. Not to be the fourth guy. To be the second guy. It’s a little tougher there.”

On offensive progress under first-year coordinator Billy Cosh, who came from VMI:

“I think our offense is looking good. I feel great about our front five, even up to seven or eight guys. They’re very capable of doing great things. I like our wideouts. They’re practicing really hard. I like what Billy’s doing offensively. I think we’ll have the ability to move the ball and score points.”

On defensive progress:

“Defensively is where I think we’ve got to make some drastic moves and get better quickly.”

On moving through the remainder of August camp:

“You practice five (days), you get a day off, practice five, get a day off. So you take it in five-day chunks. When the first of the five starts, it’s ‘OK guys, let’s grind it for five, man. And then we can take a breath and figure what we’ve got to do the next five, and then take a breath.’

"It’s not awful. A normal practice day, we’re practicing a little less than two hours. I think freshness, how their bodies feel, probably not as bad as it used to be in the old days. But I do think the monotony of (practice, treatment, meetings, meals), hopefully they stay really focused through that part of it.”

On who will be No. 2 behind QB Reece Udinski (VMI, Maryland) - UR slumped after QB Joe Mancuso broke a finger and missed games last year:

“They’re all battling. Every day we come out, somebody does something pretty good. So between Beau (English) and Kyle (Wickersham) and Jackson (Hardy), one of those three guys will get the back-up (role). One day, somebody has a good day. The next day, somebody else does."