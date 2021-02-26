Russ Huesman's perspective evolving on Spiders' spring-semester football

Russ Huesman acknowledges that he headed into the planning process for a spring-semester football season with reservations.
The University of Richmond coach said six games assigned by the CAA were a couple more than he would have liked, and that he planned on using many younger players, with the overarching goal of preparing the Spiders for the fall season.
Huesman expressed concern about recovery time for players from the end of the spring-semester season - the Spiders' six-game schedule ends on April 10 and the FCS championship game will be played in mid-May - to the start of preseason camp.
UR’s first game is March 6, with William & Mary as guest, and Huesman sounded Thursday night as if his position is evolving. He addressed Spiders supporters via Zoom.
“Now that you’re in it and they said we’re playing six games, we’re going to try to win all six, we’re going to try to win a championship and then show up for the playoffs,” said Huesman. “And then figure how we’re going to handle the fall from that point moving forward.
“Every game we play, we’re going to play as hard and as best as we can, and play the people that are going to give us the best opportunity to win a football game.”
From opening kickoffs to final snaps, games will seem normal to those involved. Just about everything else is different, Huesman suggested. The Spiders will not be staying in any hotels through the spring-semester season, which involves home-and-home meetings with W&M, James Madison and Elon. UR will travel on game days.
When arranging locker-room areas and seating charts for motor coaches and meals, those in position groups will be separated to avoid contact tracing that could make all running backs, for instance, unavailable for a game, or games, if one of them tests positive for the coronavirus.
“We’ve had some hiccups. We’ve had some contact tracing,” said Huesman. “As of right now, unless things change here in the next week, it looks like we’re going to have everybody. But … we could test next Wednesday, next Friday, and you could lose people, and William & Mary could, and James Madison can.
“It’s all over the country, and you don’t know when you line up at 1 o’clock on Saturday exactly what you’re going to have.”
Richmond players rotate when they’re getting taped, when they’re dressing, when they’re coming on the practice field and when they’re leaving it, to minimize group sizes.
“Our guys are used to it because we haven’t put a full team in the locker room yet,” said Huesman, referring to when school resumed for the fall semester.
Two games against each opponent present a challenge that’s comparable to NFL divisional play. It’s not something college coaches have done before.
“You’ve got to do your base stuff, but you’ve got to kind of get an idea of, ‘All right, this hurt them. They’re not going to let this hurt them again. How do we tweak that within our system?’” said Huesman. “Obviously, we’ll have to do that on three different occasions as we play people.
"It’s weird, but the bottom line is you’ve got to block and tackle, and hang onto the football, and do those types of things to win games any way.”
Eleven of the 12 CAA teams will participate in the spring-semester season. Towson in October announced it was opting out for safety reasons, and to focus on the 2021 fall season, according to coach Rob Ambrose.
Virginia’s restrictions on outdoor sporting events were recently relaxed and as many as 1,000 spectators would be permitted at Robins Stadium. UR continues to evaluate attendance policies. As of Friday, only guests of Spiders student-athletes and coaches are allowed at sports events on campus.
