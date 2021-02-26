Russ Huesman's perspective evolving on Spiders' spring-semester football

When arranging locker-room areas and seating charts for motor coaches and meals, those in position groups will be separated to avoid contact tracing that could make all running backs, for instance, unavailable for a game, or games, if one of them tests positive for the coronavirus.

“We’ve had some hiccups. We’ve had some contact tracing,” said Huesman. “As of right now, unless things change here in the next week, it looks like we’re going to have everybody. But … we could test next Wednesday, next Friday, and you could lose people, and William & Mary could, and James Madison can.

“It’s all over the country, and you don’t know when you line up at 1 o’clock on Saturday exactly what you’re going to have.”

Richmond players rotate when they’re getting taped, when they’re dressing, when they’re coming on the practice field and when they’re leaving it, to minimize group sizes.

“Our guys are used to it because we haven’t put a full team in the locker room yet,” said Huesman, referring to when school resumed for the fall semester.

Two games against each opponent present a challenge that’s comparable to NFL divisional play. It’s not something college coaches have done before.