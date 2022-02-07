Ryan Lanchbury passed on pro game to 'leave it all out there for one final year' with Spiders

College student-athletes eligible for, and sought by, professional sports don't often decline invitations. One at the University of Richmond did.
Ryan Lanchbury, an elite attack in the program’s eight-year lacrosse history, is delaying the start of a pro career with the goal of helping the Spiders secure a 2022 Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament bid.
Lanchbury was selected by the Georgia Swarm with the second pick in the late-August National Lacrosse League draft, becoming the first Richmond player chosen in the NLL draft. A graduate, he chose to return to UR for the “bonus” year made available by the NCAA policy associated with the pandemic.
That decision was influenced by last season’s UR loss to High Point in the SoCon title game, which determines the league’s automatic NCAA bid.
“I was a little disappointed, obviously,” said Lanchbury, the league’s 2021 offensive player of the year. “I just thought that I left a little bit on the table last year. Because of the COVID year, I had an extra year to play college lacrosse and I just thought I wasn’t quite ready to give it up yet.
"I wanted to give it all I had to try and do something special in this program with a bunch of teammates that I love and care about, the coaching staff as well. I just wanted come back and give everything I’ve got, and leave it all out there for one final year.”
Being selected so high in the NLL draft made the choice a bit more “intriguing,” according to Lanchbury, a 6-foot 175-pounder. His rights are retained by the Georgia Swarm. Lanchbury intends to play next year with the team based in Duluth, Ga. The NLL consists of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada.
Lanchbury is enrolled in graduate school at UR after earning his undergraduate degree in finance.
The NLL is a winter/spring indoor league, box lacrosse. It’s a condensed version of the outdoor game. The Premier Lacrosse League is the outdoor pro game, and it operates spring through summer.
Lanchbury, from Burlington, Ontario, believes his game fits the NLL, in part because he grew up playing box lacrosse, more prominent in Canada. Lanchbury did not start consistently playing field lacrosse until he attended boarding school in Connecticut as a high school student.
“It’s what I’m better at,” Lanchbury said of the indoor game. “Box lacrosse really emphasizes stick work, skill work, and really good lacrosse IQ. Smaller floor. The nets are smaller. Every play you have to make, you have less time.
“In field lacrosse, athleticism is more important because there’s so much space to work. It’s a lot about beating your man, a little more one-on-one rather than a team game. That’s probably the weakest part of my game is the athleticism.”
NLL salaries are such that players, for the most part, work second jobs. Some players participate in the NLL and the Premier Lacrosse League. Lanchbury intends to find employment in the finance industry while not playing for the Georgia Swarm.
With a team blending veteran stars, such as Lanchbury and junior attack Dalton Young, and inexperienced hands, the Spiders open Friday at No. 4 North Carolina. Richmond was picked second in the SoCon preseason poll, behind High Point.
“There are a lot of question marks, and I mean that in a good way,” Lanchbury said. “We graduated a lot of guys who played a lot of minutes here, and there are a lot of open spots for people to come in and take. I think that we had a really competitive fall, and a competitive preseason so far, where a lot of young guys are vying for meaningful minutes.
“Everything is kind of falling into place.”
When Lanchbury is not involved in classwork linked to his graduate courses in human resource management, he follows the Georgia Swarm online. “I actually watch pretty much every NLL game I can,” he said.
