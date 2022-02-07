Ryan Lanchbury passed on pro game to 'leave it all out there for one final year' with Spiders

College student-athletes eligible for, and sought by, professional sports don't often decline invitations. One at the University of Richmond did.

Ryan Lanchbury, an elite attack in the program’s eight-year lacrosse history, is delaying the start of a pro career with the goal of helping the Spiders secure a 2022 Southern Conference championship and NCAA tournament bid.

Lanchbury was selected by the Georgia Swarm with the second pick in the late-August National Lacrosse League draft, becoming the first Richmond player chosen in the NLL draft. A graduate, he chose to return to UR for the “bonus” year made available by the NCAA policy associated with the pandemic.

That decision was influenced by last season’s UR loss to High Point in the SoCon title game, which determines the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

“I was a little disappointed, obviously,” said Lanchbury, the league’s 2021 offensive player of the year. “I just thought that I left a little bit on the table last year. Because of the COVID year, I had an extra year to play college lacrosse and I just thought I wasn’t quite ready to give it up yet.