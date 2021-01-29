Saint Louis at Richmond postponed because of SLU medical staff concerns

The University of Richmond’s game against No. 22 Saint Louis at the Robins Center Friday night was postponed, and the Saint Louis medical staff initiated the action.
The A-10 announced at 1:42 p.m. that the game was postponed “as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” The Billikens were in Richmond, ready to play at 6:30 p.m., in a key A-10 game that was scheduled to be televised by ESPN2.
According to a SLU release on Friday afternoon, “The Billikens are returning to St. Louis on the advice of their medical staff. SLU was prepared to play the game as scheduled, and is not in a position to comment on the concerns raised by its medical staff.”
Both teams were medically cleared to play as of Friday morning, according to John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics. The Times-Dispatch asked an A-10 spokesperson on Friday evening for a more detailed explanation of SLU's decision and he responded that the league release "stands as is. No additional info."
Hardt, in a Richmond release, said, "We are extremely disappointed tonight's game between the Spiders and Saint Louis University was postponed. Our team was prepared to play and had successfully cleared all appropriate university, A-10, NCAA and Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 protocols."
Asked for additional comment, Hardt referred to his statement.
UR coach Chris Mooney in an interview said he did not know what caused SLU's action. The Spiders are not paused for COVID reasons, and Richmond is looking for a weekend game.
"Under normal circumstances, that would be impossible, under these circumstances, that would be not quite impossible, but unlikely," said Mooney. "I think we're just going to have to take it a day at a time, a scheduling game at a time."
There have been no recent irregularities or interruptions in UR's testing procedures, according to Mooney. He said he had not spoken to Saint Louis coach Travis Ford about the Billikens' decision. The Spiders' next scheduled game is Tuesday against visiting George Mason.
This was one of four UR games scheduled for Friday nights and ESPN2 broadcasts. The Spiders are also supposed to be on ESPN2 against Dayton on Feb. 5, VCU on Feb. 12, and at Saint Louis Feb. 26.
"We have to find ways, as much as we possibly can, to promote the program," Mooney said Thursday. "Better if the Robins Center was sold out and that could be seen and felt. But it's really important, really critical for us, to play in these kinds of games. We played Kentucky on ESPN and West Virginia. To have that opportunity to showcase Richmond and our program, that's extremely valuable to us and important to us."
Four Richmond A-10 games were postponed. The Spiders arranged a makeup date for the VCU game they missed (Feb. 17), but no makeup dates for games missed against Duquesne, at St. Bonaventure, or Saint Louis.
"We're looking at it now, and we're looking at every option we could have," Mooney said.
For the Billikens (7-2, 0-1 A-10), this postponement is part of a season disjointed by COVID issues that affected the majority of players, and Ford. They have missed eight A-10 games. SLU played Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 23. When SLU's previous pause started, it acknowledged COVID issues in its program.
Richmond was picked as the A-10 favorite in the league’s preseason poll, with SLU projected as the second-place finisher.
This date against a ranked team was a major opportunity for the Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10), particularly in light of home-court losses to Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 CAA) and La Salle (7-9, 4-5 A-10).
Among A-10 teams, the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) on Friday had SLU at No. 32, St. Bonaventure at No. 43, VCU at No. 46, and Richmond at No. 58.
Richmond's season has twice been paused by positive tests and contact tracing.
