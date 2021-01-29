Saint Louis at Richmond postponed because of SLU medical staff concerns

UR coach Chris Mooney in an interview said he did not know what caused SLU's action. The Spiders are not paused for COVID reasons, and Richmond is looking for a weekend game.

"Under normal circumstances, that would be impossible, under these circumstances, that would be not quite impossible, but unlikely," said Mooney. "I think we're just going to have to take it a day at a time, a scheduling game at a time."

There have been no recent irregularities or interruptions in UR's testing procedures, according to Mooney. He said he had not spoken to Saint Louis coach Travis Ford about the Billikens' decision. The Spiders' next scheduled game is Tuesday against visiting George Mason.

This was one of four UR games scheduled for Friday nights and ESPN2 broadcasts. The Spiders are also supposed to be on ESPN2 against Dayton on Feb. 5, VCU on Feb. 12, and at Saint Louis Feb. 26.

"We have to find ways, as much as we possibly can, to promote the program," Mooney said Thursday. "Better if the Robins Center was sold out and that could be seen and felt. But it's really important, really critical for us, to play in these kinds of games. We played Kentucky on ESPN and West Virginia. To have that opportunity to showcase Richmond and our program, that's extremely valuable to us and important to us."