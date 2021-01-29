Saint Louis at Richmond postponed over SLU concerns about UR protocols

The University of Richmond’s game against No. 22 Saint Louis at the Robins Center Friday night was postponed, and the Saint Louis medical staff initiated the action because of concerns regarding protocols in the UR program.

The A-10 announced at 1:42 p.m. that the game was postponed “as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” The Billikens were in Richmond and ready to play at 6:30 p.m., in a key A-10 game that was scheduled to be televised by ESPN2.

According to a SLU release on Friday afternoon, “The Billikens are returning to St. Louis on the advice of their medical staff. SLU was prepared to play the game as scheduled, and is not in a position to comment on the concerns raised by its medical staff.”

Both teams were medically cleared to play as of Friday morning, according to John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics.

A UR spokesperson declined to elaborate on the A-10 explanation for the postponement, other than to confirm that SLU personnel “raised concerns” about the Spiders’ protocols.

“I can confirm that the University of Richmond’s team was cleared to play by every relevant body,” said the spokesperson.

