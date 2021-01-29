Saint Louis at Richmond postponed over SLU concerns about UR protocols

The University of Richmond’s game against No. 22 Saint Louis at the Robins Center Friday night was postponed, and the Saint Louis medical staff initiated the action because of concerns regarding protocols in the UR program.
The A-10 announced at 1:42 p.m. that the game was postponed “as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” The Billikens were in Richmond and ready to play at 6:30 p.m., in a key A-10 game that was scheduled to be televised by ESPN2.
According to a SLU release on Friday afternoon, “The Billikens are returning to St. Louis on the advice of their medical staff. SLU was prepared to play the game as scheduled, and is not in a position to comment on the concerns raised by its medical staff.”
Both teams were medically cleared to play as of Friday morning, according to John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics.
A UR spokesperson declined to elaborate on the A-10 explanation for the postponement, other than to confirm that SLU personnel “raised concerns” about the Spiders’ protocols.
“I can confirm that the University of Richmond’s team was cleared to play by every relevant body,” said the spokesperson.
Richmond now has three A-10 games that have been postponed. The Spiders have a makeup date for the VCU game they missed (Feb. 17), but no makeup dates for games missed against Duquesne, at St. Bonaventure, or Saint Louis.
For the Billikens (7-2, 0-1 A-10), this postponement extends a season disjointed by COVID issues that affected the majority of players, and coach Travis Ford. They have missed eight A-10 games. SLU played Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 23.
Richmond was picked as the A-10 favorite in the league’s preseason poll, with SLU projected as the second-place finisher.
This date against a ranked team was a major opportunity for the Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10), particularly in light of home-court losses to Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 CAA) and La Salle (7-9, 4-5 A-10).
Among A-10 teams, the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) on Friday had SLU at No. 32, St. Bonaventure at No. 43, VCU at No. 46, and Richmond at No. 58.
Richmond, whose season has twice been paused by positive tests and contact tracing, is scheduled to host George Mason on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Spiders are scheduled to visit the Billikens on Feb. 26 in the second half of the home-and-home A-10 series.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor