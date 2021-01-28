Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson looks forward to belated homecoming game at UR

Jimerson played in 10 SLU games last season, averaging 25 minutes and 10.8 points (42.9% from 3), before suffering a mid-December foot injury and missing the rest of the year. He was on the bench, with crutches, for the Billikens’ 74-58 win at UR on Jan. 11.

“The season started off really well as a freshman, just getting acclimated to everything,” Jimerson said in a Wednesday interview. “It was a devastating injury for me because I was really starting to play well and our team was starting to play well. I was starting to get in a groove.

“[Injuries] happen in sports. I just had to push through it. Coming back to Richmond, obviously that was a game I had circled on the calendar, just being able to come back home. Not being able to play hurt a little bit, but we ended up getting a win and it was a great environment against a great team.

”I’m looking forward to it this year, for sure.”

The Billikens also play at VCU this season, on Feb. 23, and the A-10 tournament will be held at the Robins Center and the Siegel Center.

Jimerson is the nephew of former Spiders guard Joe Runk, who played at UR 1983-87. Jimerson drew interest from Richmond and VCU.

“We liked him. We talked to him. We recruited him,” said Mooney.