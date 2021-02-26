Saint Louis takes control down stretch, tops Richmond 72-67

They completed a difficult to execute on-the-road comeback. They took a second-half lead. But Richmond’s Spiders couldn’t hold off Saint Louis down the stretch Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

The Billikens, who led by 13 in the first half, took control in the final four minutes on the way to a 72-67 win in an A-10 game with high stakes. Both teams were attempting to make cases for at-large bids to the NCAA tournament, and Richmond (13-6, 6-4 A-10) was trying to secure third place in the A-10, with one game remaining. The league tournament begins Wednesday at the Siegel Center, with subsequent games also scheduled to be played at the Robins Center.

Richmond had a 62-61 lead with 4:07 remaining but SLU went on an 11-5 run to end it, despite 24 points from UR guard Blake Francis, who hit six of the Spiders’ 10 3s (20 attempts).

The Billikens (12-5, 5-4 A-10) began the night with an 8-0 lead behind 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior Hasahn French, who scored all 8, and then went on a 13-0 run keyed by three 3s to take a 33-24 halftime lead. Offensively for UR, most possessions were highly challenging endeavors against SLU’s strength and length.