Saint Louis takes control down stretch, tops Richmond 72-67

They completed a difficult to execute on-the-road comeback. They took a second-half lead. But Richmond’s Spiders couldn’t hold off Saint Louis down the stretch Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.
The Billikens, who led by 13 in the first half, took control in the final four minutes on the way to a 72-67 win in an A-10 game with high stakes. Both teams were attempting to make cases for at-large bids to the NCAA tournament, and Richmond (13-6, 6-4 A-10) was trying to secure third place in the A-10, with one game remaining. The league tournament begins Wednesday at the Siegel Center, with subsequent games also scheduled to be played at the Robins Center.
Richmond had a 62-61 lead with 4:07 remaining but SLU went on an 11-5 run to end it, despite 24 points from UR guard Blake Francis, who hit six of the Spiders’ 10 3s (20 attempts).
The Billikens (12-5, 5-4 A-10) began the night with an 8-0 lead behind 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior Hasahn French, who scored all 8, and then went on a 13-0 run keyed by three 3s to take a 33-24 halftime lead. Offensively for UR, most possessions were highly challenging endeavors against SLU’s strength and length.
A pair of Francis 3s, and Nathan Cayo’s interior work kept the Spiders in it before the break. Had the Billikens finished more consistently around the rim, where they often had the ball, UR would have been in deeper trouble.
The Spiders came back with pressure defense that knock SLU out of its rhythm and got UR moving in transition. Richmond 6-10 forward Grant Golden (13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.8 apg) played with a small fracture in the middle finger of his left hand. He suffered the injury in Tuesday’s win over Massachusetts and played the second half of that game with the finger taped. Golden (10 points, 5 assists) wore a padded glove against SLU, and became a factor early in the second half with low-post moves after not scoring before the break.
UR shot 35% in the first half, and then found a rhythm in the second, tying it 44-44 with 12:40 left. Close it stayed until the Spiders committed a pair of turnovers and missed consecutive shots with about three minutes left. The Billikens took advantage of the opening, taking a four-point lead with 2:54 remaining.
A Francis 3 cut the difference to three with 1:58 left. Strong defense by Marten Linssen on Cayo, and Linssen’s offensive rebound kept UR down in the final minutes. SLU won despite missing 9 of 19 free throws.
Among the Billikens was 6-5 redshirt freshman Gibson Jimerson, a Richmond resident who played at Benedictine and St. Christopher’s before concluding his prep career at Florida’s Montverde Academy. SLU began with Jimerson, who had been a starter, on the bench and 6-10, 270-pound Jimmy Bell in the lineup to go with French.
The teams were scheduled to play twice this season, but the Jan. 29 game at the Robins Center was postponed hours before the tip “as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff,” according to the A-10. UR was picked as the preseason favorite in the league’s preseason poll, with SLU projected as the second-place finisher.
NEXT: The Spiders conclude their regular season Monday at 6 p.m. at the Robins Center against Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 A-10). The game will be televised by NBCSW. The Hawks have won their last two games (91-82 in OT over La Salle and 97-84 over Dayton), a push that coincides with the return of 6-5 senior Ryan Daly (20.1 ppg), who had been out with a thumb injury.
