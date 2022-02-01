Second-half punch at Duquesne lifts UR to successful completion of A-10's first half

A second-half surge allowed the University of Richmond to complete the first half of its A-10 schedule with a winning league record.
UR (14-8, 5-4 A-10) won 74-57 at Duquesne Tuesday night, improving to 6-2 on the road this season and 20-8 over the last three seasons. The Spiders won their fourth straight A-10 road game, their most since 2011, when they won five straight. The Dukes (6-13, 1-6 A-10) lost their sixth consecutive conference game.
UR forward Tyler Burton came out of a slump with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, and guard Jacob Gilyard scored 17 with 4 steals. Richmond was 13 of 24 from 3-point range.
Since joining the A-10 in 2001, the Spiders are 25-3 against Duquesne, though the Dukes eliminated UR 67-62 from the 2021 league tournament at the Siegel Center.
Richmond led 35-32 at halftime, and then rapidly overwhelmed the Dukes with upgraded offense that featured 3-pointers, and dramatically improved defense. UR took a 57-36 lead with 11:30 remaining.
Richmond, coming off Saturday’s 64-62 loss to VCU at the Robins Center, had taken 200 3-point shots in its first eight A-10 games, and made only 54 of them (27%). The Spiders missed 18 of 22 from 3-point range against VCU.
At Duquesne, UR made six 3s in the first half and seven in the second.
The Dukes, with 10 new players this season, were expected to arrive for Tuesday night’s game a bit edgy after comments made by Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot following his team’s 77-53 loss Saturday to visiting Saint Louis.
“Our competitive edge was no good … We have to really gut-check and figure out what we want out of this and whether we care about winning,” Dambrot said. “It’s straight on me.”
Burton, UR’s leading scorer this season, was shooting 26.1% in his last five games and had missed seven of eight shots at Duquesne before hitting a 3 at the halftime buzzer to give the Spiders a 35-32 lead at the break.
Gilyard hit three 3s and scored 11 first-half points, helping the Spiders rally from a 26-17 deficit. The Dukes led for about 17 minutes of the opening 20.
Notes: The Spiders play St. Bonaventure Friday at 6 p.m. at the Robins Center in an A-10 game that will be televised by ESPN2. St. Bonaventure hosted Davidson Tuesday night. In the A-10 preseason poll, the Bonnies were the unanimous selection to finish first, with Richmond picked second.
At Duquesne, UR again played without wings Connor Crabtree (10 minutes per game, non-COVID illness), and Dji Bailey (8 minutes per game, ankle).