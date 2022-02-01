Second-half punch at Duquesne lifts UR to successful completion of A-10's first half

At Duquesne, UR made six 3s in the first half and seven in the second.

The Dukes, with 10 new players this season, were expected to arrive for Tuesday night’s game a bit edgy after comments made by Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot following his team’s 77-53 loss Saturday to visiting Saint Louis.

“Our competitive edge was no good … We have to really gut-check and figure out what we want out of this and whether we care about winning,” Dambrot said. “It’s straight on me.”

Burton, UR’s leading scorer this season, was shooting 26.1% in his last five games and had missed seven of eight shots at Duquesne before hitting a 3 at the halftime buzzer to give the Spiders a 35-32 lead at the break.

Gilyard hit three 3s and scored 11 first-half points, helping the Spiders rally from a 26-17 deficit. The Dukes led for about 17 minutes of the opening 20.

Notes: The Spiders play St. Bonaventure Friday at 6 p.m. at the Robins Center in an A-10 game that will be televised by ESPN2. St. Bonaventure hosted Davidson Tuesday night. In the A-10 preseason poll, the Bonnies were the unanimous selection to finish first, with Richmond picked second.

At Duquesne, UR again played without wings Connor Crabtree (10 minutes per game, non-COVID illness), and Dji Bailey (8 minutes per game, ankle).