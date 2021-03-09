Seedings may not mean much in A-10 women's tournament after roller coaster season

The strangest and most disjointed season in Atlantic 10 women’s basketball history will be followed by – appropriately – an A-10 tournament unlike any other.
Buffeted since the first day of practice by the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying turmoil, 14 weary A-10 women’s teams will gather this week in VCU’s Siegel Center for a five-day tournament that will determine the league’s guaranteed representative in the upcoming NCAA playoffs. Their odyssey has often been surreal.
“At times it seemed like we were riding a roller coaster,” said VCU coach Beth O’Boyle, whose No. 5-seeded Rams will play Thursday afternoon against No. 12 Davidson or No. 13 St. Bonaventure. “There was never any rhythm. Instead, it was: Start. Stop. Start. Stop. You’d feel like you were starting to play well, like maybe you were really beginning to build some momentum, and then you’d have to stop again. It was very hard. Believe me: It was a challenge for everyone.”
Was and still is. The fragmented nature of the regular season suggests that tournament surprises are likely and perhaps inevitable. Virus protocols wrought a radical change in the traditional ebb and flow of the teams’ winter existence. Getting reacquainted will be essential.
Among them, the top three seeds, Dayton, Fordham and Saint Louis, played only 44 games. Dayton, the reigning tournament champion, halted its season for three weeks in December and two in January. VCU didn’t face Fordham or Davidson. Richmond didn’t face Fordham or UMass.
Richmond, the No. 6 seed, will play Thursday night. It will face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 11 George Washington and No. 14 George Mason. Spiders coach Aaron Roussell warned against investing too much faith in the seedings, which do not reflect the improvisational nature of the regular season. Roussell pointed specifically to George Washington. The Colonials played a rugged early schedule and started slowly. They drew a punishing seed despite winning four of their last five regular-season games.
“I’ve been telling everyone: ‘Don’t get caught up in the seedings,’” Roussell said. “These aren’t the true seedings we’ve seen in other years.” He said the adage that is applied so often to conference tournaments – anything can happen -- “is going to be especially true this year, I think.”
The regular season is more often than not a grind, even in the best of times. This season has been more so. Roussell said his players were tested for the virus 3-5 times a week. He said they often experienced a gnawing unease, bordering on dread, while awaiting the results of those tests. The cumulative emotional effect, he said, was significant.
“When [the season] ends,” he said, “I’d imagine that yes, they’ll feel a little bit of relief when they’re finally able to get off the roller coaster. But right now, today, I’m 100% comfortable and confident with where they are mentally.”
Roussell said the Spiders (9-6, 12-8) will enter the tournament with the same priorities they carried into their late-November regular-season opener: defensive rebounding and value each possession.
“When things don’t go well,” he said, “typically it’s because we get kicked around beneath the offensive boards and don’t take care of the ball.”
O’Boyle’s Rams began the season on a claustrophobic note: a 17-day preseason quarantine. They recovered sufficiently to post a 10-5 A-10 record and a 12-10 overall mark. For the moment, at least, the drudgery of December and January has been forgotten.
“I see a definite sense of excitement,” she said. “It’s almost like: ‘Oh, my God. We did it. We made it all the way to March. Now let’s go out and have fun and try to play our best basketball.’”
Quality defense – or the absence thereof – will determine VCU’s fate. The Rams ranked 11th in field goal percentage defense (.407) during the A-10’s regular season.