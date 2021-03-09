Seedings may not mean much in A-10 women's tournament after roller coaster season

Richmond, the No. 6 seed, will play Thursday night. It will face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 11 George Washington and No. 14 George Mason. Spiders coach Aaron Roussell warned against investing too much faith in the seedings, which do not reflect the improvisational nature of the regular season. Roussell pointed specifically to George Washington. The Colonials played a rugged early schedule and started slowly. They drew a punishing seed despite winning four of their last five regular-season games.

“I’ve been telling everyone: ‘Don’t get caught up in the seedings,’” Roussell said. “These aren’t the true seedings we’ve seen in other years.” He said the adage that is applied so often to conference tournaments – anything can happen -- “is going to be especially true this year, I think.”

The regular season is more often than not a grind, even in the best of times. This season has been more so. Roussell said his players were tested for the virus 3-5 times a week. He said they often experienced a gnawing unease, bordering on dread, while awaiting the results of those tests. The cumulative emotional effect, he said, was significant.