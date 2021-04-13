Senior guard Blake Francis closes Spiders' career, will pursue pro options

University of Richmond guard Blake Francis told The Times-Dispatch in early November he had no plans to return for the extra season of eligibility the NCAA awarded all winter-sport athletes because of the pandemic.
Francis did not change course. The 6-foot lefty announced Tuesday that he will pursue a professional career. Francis would have entered his sixth year of college basketball had he chosen to return.
Francis, a Herndon resident and graduate of Westfield High, played his first two seasons at Wagner, sat out a year at UR after transferring, and played the last two seasons as a Spider. He led Richmond in scoring as a junior (17.7 ppg) and senior (16.1 ppg).
Coach Chris Mooney credited Francis for bringing a defensive intensity that was contagious among the Spiders, who went 24-7 (14-4 A-10) his junior year and 14-9 (6-5 A-10) his senior year. Francis’ departure opens playing time for guards Isaiah Wilson (6-0) and Dji Bailey (6-5), whose minutes increased late last season as freshmen when Francis injured his hip in UR’s regular-season finale. He did not play in Richmond’s A-10 tournament game or the Spiders’ two NIT games.
UR also returns 6-4 Andre Gustavson, who averaged 4.4 points and 17 minutes last season, and 6-6 Connor Crabtree, a Tulane transfer who was limited to four Richmond games last season because of injuries.
Earlier, three Richmond senior starters - 6-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo – announced they are returning next season. Golden (12.7 ppg, 6 rpg) will be in his sixth college season after redshirting for medical reasons as a freshman.
Nick Sherod, a 6-4 senior who missed last season because of a second serious knee injury, told The Times-Dispatch in October that he was almost certainly done as a player, but did not close the door on a possible return. Sherod, from St. Christopher’s, has not announced his intentions. If Sherod comes back, he would also be in his sixth year at UR.
