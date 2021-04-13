Senior guard Blake Francis closes Spiders' career, will pursue pro options

University of Richmond guard Blake Francis told The Times-Dispatch in early November he had no plans to return for the extra season of eligibility the NCAA awarded all winter-sport athletes because of the pandemic.

Francis did not change course. The 6-foot lefty announced Tuesday that he will pursue a professional career. Francis would have entered his sixth year of college basketball had he chosen to return.

Francis, a Herndon resident and graduate of Westfield High, played his first two seasons at Wagner, sat out a year at UR after transferring, and played the last two seasons as a Spider. He led Richmond in scoring as a junior (17.7 ppg) and senior (16.1 ppg).

Coach Chris Mooney credited Francis for bringing a defensive intensity that was contagious among the Spiders, who went 24-7 (14-4 A-10) his junior year and 14-9 (6-5 A-10) his senior year. Francis’ departure opens playing time for guards Isaiah Wilson (6-0) and Dji Bailey (6-5), whose minutes increased late last season as freshmen when Francis injured his hip in UR’s regular-season finale. He did not play in Richmond’s A-10 tournament game or the Spiders’ two NIT games.