Senior Sal Koureissi leaving Spiders via transfer portal

University of Richmond senior basketball forward Sal Koureissi, a reserve who played 57 minutes in 14 games this season, will not be using his “bonus year” with the Spiders.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Koureissi entered the transfer portal with the intention of playing the extra season the NCAA delivered because of pandemic reasons at another school. Koureissi, from Harlem, N.Y., becomes the second Spider to enter the portal. Guard Isaiah Wilson, a sophomore reserve guard, did so earlier.

Koureissi was a major recruit for UR, but never developed into a player who consistently contributed.

The Spiders in the fall are enrolling 6-11 Michael Walz, a freshman from Berwyn, Pa., and he is the only incoming player at this stage. UR coach Chris Mooney strongly suggested that his program will be adding transfers, without specifying the number, as the offseason progresses.