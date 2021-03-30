Serendipity delivered Tyrek Funderburk to UR, and he's become secondary star

Many arrive daily at the University of Richmond football inbox, these highlight videos and graphics showcasing high-school players in search of recruitment. The Spiders head coach, Russ Huesman, occasionally takes a look when time permits. Almost all are farmed out to assistants.
Rarely do these cold-call presentations provide leads the UR staff explores. Spiders coaches are paid to be aware of the quality FCS prospects who fit Richmond’s academic profile and football needs. Tyrek Funderburk, a redshirt sophomore cornerback from the Charlotte area, was an exception times two.
His athletics bio sent to UR football was among the few that Huesman glanced at, for no particular reason as the coach recalls. And then, something in the Funderburk file caught Huesman’s attention: Funderburk had run the 100 meters in 10.7 seconds.
Huesman wanted additional intel on this mystery man.
Huesman had never heard of the school Funderburk attended, Metrolina Christian Academy, located about a 20-minute drive southeast of Charlotte. The school had played football for less than a decade.
Huesman and his staff did some research. Funderburk committed to Lafayette in September of his senior year at Metrolina Christian Academy after visiting the Patriot League school. He then had an outstanding senior season. Additional college options at higher levels were being presented during the winter recruiting period, and that intrigued Funderburk.
Thomas Langley, the Metrolina Christian Academy football coach, sent Funderburk’s highlight video and details to UR. Langley knew Funderburk could play at the FCS' top tier. A handful of Metrolina Christian Academy alumni had previously earned football scholarships.
That 10.7 in the 100 meters “was a hand time, but, yeah, that was accurate,” said Langley. “If it would have been a fully automatic time with the camera and laser, it would have been probably 10.9. But for a kid who’s got good length (5-foot-11), he was pretty quick.”
Funderburk starred in several track events in addition to demonstrating collegiate potential as a defensive back and offensive player employed in various capacities. Some college recruiters liked Funderburk on offense, according to Langley.
“Offense, you get a lot of recognition,” said Funderburk. “But defense is definitely where I feel I belong.”
Huesman dispatched one of his assistants to Metrolina Christian Academy with instructions to promptly introduce UR to Funderburk. He became one of five players who signed with the Spiders in February of 2018, after 11 prospects signed with Richmond in December of 2017.
“Took my visit and immediately fell in love with the campus and the academic part of it,” said Funderburk.
Serendipity – Huesman’s unplanned glimpse at Funderburk’s bio – landed the Spiders a starting cornerback. For No. 15 Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA), which hosts No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) Saturday at noon (televised by NBC Sports Washington), Funderburk has two interceptions.
“He’s doing what we thought he could do and more,” said Huesman, whose defense has allowed 17 or fewer points in each of its three games. “This is not surprising to me. We thought he was going to be one of our best, if not our best, defensive back coming into this season.
"He’s kind of showed that.”
