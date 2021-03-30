Serendipity delivered Tyrek Funderburk to UR, and he's become secondary star

Thomas Langley, the Metrolina Christian Academy football coach, sent Funderburk’s highlight video and details to UR. Langley knew Funderburk could play at the FCS' top tier. A handful of Metrolina Christian Academy alumni had previously earned football scholarships.

That 10.7 in the 100 meters “was a hand time, but, yeah, that was accurate,” said Langley. “If it would have been a fully automatic time with the camera and laser, it would have been probably 10.9. But for a kid who’s got good length (5-foot-11), he was pretty quick.”

Funderburk starred in several track events in addition to demonstrating collegiate potential as a defensive back and offensive player employed in various capacities. Some college recruiters liked Funderburk on offense, according to Langley.

“Offense, you get a lot of recognition,” said Funderburk. “But defense is definitely where I feel I belong.”

Huesman dispatched one of his assistants to Metrolina Christian Academy with instructions to promptly introduce UR to Funderburk. He became one of five players who signed with the Spiders in February of 2018, after 11 prospects signed with Richmond in December of 2017.

“Took my visit and immediately fell in love with the campus and the academic part of it,” said Funderburk.