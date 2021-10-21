Setting Spiders table: Gilyard's pursuit of NCAA steals record, Sherod's comeback, Mooney's status, etc.

"As a 5-9 guy, you've got to be a dog," Linehan said. "You have to use your advantage, which is your height. Guys didn't want to bring the ball up against me, and the same thing for [Gilyard], so just be a pest everywhere on the floor. I love to watch him."

Linehan set the record in more than four seasons of college competition. An injury limited him to six games in one season. He was granted a medical redshirt and played a fifth year. Gilyard returns for a fifth season as a starter.

"I think a lot of people that I've talked to are more excited about the steals record than I am," said Gilyard, a Kansas City resident. "I just want to win.”

Gilyard's road to the record has been choppy. Because of the pandemic, Richmond's 2019-20 season was stopped before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game, and UR was limited to 23 games last season (14-9, 6-5 A-10). Gilyard led the nation in steals each of the last two seasons, averaging 3.6 last season and 3.1 the year before.

2. Sherod, a starter since his freshman season, has suffered serious injuries to both knees. Sherod, 6-4 and from St. Christopher’s, missed last season because of the second knee problem, which was more extensive.