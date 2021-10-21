Setting Spiders table: Gilyard's pursuit of NCAA steals record, Sherod's comeback, Mooney's status, etc.

The University of Richmond opens basketball season Nov. 9 against visiting North Carolina Central. It’s the most anticipated Spiders’ takeoff since they began 2010-11 with a 79-37 win over The Citadel at the Robins Center.
That year, UR returned three starters from an NCAA tournament team. The Spiders won eight of their first 10, setting the stage for a Sweet 16 appearance and a 29-8 record (13-3 A-10).
This year’s Spiders return four of five starters and may be the most experienced, and oldest, team in the country with two sixth-year seniors (6-foot-9 Grant Golden and 6-4 Nick Sherod), and two fifth-year seniors (5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo).
In that 2010 season-opening game against The Citadel, coach Chris Mooney used 10 players before halftime and nine scored. This season’s Spiders could display comparable depth. Because of the NCAA pandemic policy, they have a 20-man roster (15 scholarship players, five walk-ons).
No players left the program during the offseason via transfer, and UR brought in four freshmen: 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-7 Aidan Noyes, 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-5 Marcus Randolph.
Five storylines to follow as this season develops:
1. Gilyard needs 28 steals to set the NCAA career record of 385 currently held by John Linehan, whose Providence career ended in 2002. Linehan, a Georgia assistant coach, and Gilyard are the same height.
"As a 5-9 guy, you've got to be a dog," Linehan said. "You have to use your advantage, which is your height. Guys didn't want to bring the ball up against me, and the same thing for [Gilyard], so just be a pest everywhere on the floor. I love to watch him."
Linehan set the record in more than four seasons of college competition. An injury limited him to six games in one season. He was granted a medical redshirt and played a fifth year. Gilyard returns for a fifth season as a starter.
"I think a lot of people that I've talked to are more excited about the steals record than I am," said Gilyard, a Kansas City resident. "I just want to win.”
Gilyard's road to the record has been choppy. Because of the pandemic, Richmond's 2019-20 season was stopped before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game, and UR was limited to 23 games last season (14-9, 6-5 A-10). Gilyard led the nation in steals each of the last two seasons, averaging 3.6 last season and 3.1 the year before.
2. Sherod, a starter since his freshman season, has suffered serious injuries to both knees. Sherod, 6-4 and from St. Christopher’s, missed last season because of the second knee problem, which was more extensive.
The question is whether Sherod is fit enough to claim the fifth starting spot along with Gilyard, Golden, Cayo and 6-7 junior Tyler Burton, and play as he did. Sherod was one of the nation's top 3-point shooters, an area that doesn’t appear to be a Spiders’ strength. His recovery and input weigh a lot.
3. The starter who left UR, guard Blake Francis, launched his professional career, leaving a creative gap. When Richmond had the ball and the shot clock reached single-digits, Francis most often initiated offense. The lefty could create a shot under just about any circumstance.
Who does that this season? Additionally, Francis was UR’s leading scorer each of the last two seasons, though the Spiders were balanced in that department.
4. Richmond scheduled very ambitiously, which could be a big boost, a regret, or something in between when it comes to NCAA tournament qualification.
Among nonconference opponents are Utah State, Drake, Hofstra, Maryland, Louisville or Mississippi State, Wofford, Northern Iowa, Toledo, N.C. State, and Old Dominion. Only six of 13 nonconference games will be played at the Robins Center.
By Christmas, it will probably be evident if UR's portfolio merits evaluation as a potential at-large entry for the NCAA tournament. Either way, the Spiders have a chance at a solid A-10 start, with four of their first six league games at home.
5. Mooney enters his 17th season. Two of his teams qualified for the NCAA tournament, none since 2011. At 24-7, the 2019-20 squad seemed in position to make the NCAAs. The tournament was canceled.
Richmond’s administration clearly approves of Mooney’s stewardship of the school’s flagship program and the character of the players he invited to represent the university.
Campus leaders hope the Spiders return to the NCAAs this season for obvious reasons, and to quiet the fan-base segment whose impatience grows in response to the NCAA tournament drought.
In September of 2020, Richmond announced that Mooney’s contract was extended through the 2023-24 season. He has two new assistants, Maurice Joseph and Kevin Hovde, who replaced Marcus Jenkins (Minnesota) and Steve Thomas (DePaul).
