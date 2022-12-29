'Shooter! Shooter! Shooter!' Spider Jason Roche is 'far more,' strives to show it

“Shooter! Shooter! Shooter!”

For years, Jason Roche has heard this each time he enters a game or catches a pass outside the 3-point arc. Opposing players, opposing coaches, opposing fans scream the word and point at Roche, a University of Richmond sophomore from Berkeley, Calif.

A 6-foot-5 transfer from The Citadel, Roche was named 2022 Southern Conference rookie of the year primarily because of his quick-release 3-point shot (39.7%), and shifted to the Spiders to provide them a lift in that department.

In 13 games for UR (7-6), Roche converted 30 of 64 3-point attempts (46.9%). Of his 73 shots, 87.7% have come from 3-point distance.

Roche hopes to give more.

“You always want to improve,” Roche said Wednesday night after scoring 16 (four 3s) in an 83-65 win over visiting Coppin State in UR’s final game outside of A-10 competition. He played a bit less than 20 minutes.

“For me, I think it’s just trying to figure out what way I can help the team and be most efficient when I’m on the floor, whether that’s getting layups off of cuts … or having an occasional dribble-drive," said Roche.

“I always try to be versatile. I never try to be too one-dimensional, but I know shooting is a good threat I can bring and something I need to continue to be aggressive with.”

That 3-point shot brought Roche, who averages 8.2 points and 22 minutes off Richmond's bench, across the country. He scored 23 points a game as a high school senior but had no scholarship offers coming out of St. Mary's in Berkeley, Calif. There were questions about his athleticism and ability to defend, according to Rob Toste, Roche’s coach at the Pomfret School, the Connecticut prep school Roche attended with the goal of drawing interest from Ivy League schools.

"The thing with recruiting is narratives get formed on kids pretty quickly, so a lot of the schools that had already seen him were like, 'Oh yeah, we've already seen him. We know he's a good shooter, but we don't think he's elite enough to just take him as a specialist,'" said Toste.

Toste was friends with an assistant at The Citadel, which offered Roche a scholarship. As a freshman at The Citadel last season, Roche averaged 13 points and led Division I freshmen with 106 3s (3.7 per game). Roche in his college debut hit eight 3s in The Citadel’s upset win at Pittsburgh. Later in the season, he made seven 3s and nine 3s in consecutive games. In each of seven games, Roche hit at least five 3s.

Roche chose to leave The Citadel, a military school that he said he enjoyed attending, after Coach Duggar Baucom was dismissed.

“He’s far more than a shooter,” said Chris Mooney, in his 18th season as Richmond’s coach. “He’s a a great shooter and probably he changes things more than anybody I think we’ve had, just in terms of when he goes in, the awareness of him and how the court then feels because of his shooting ability.

“But he’s very tough. He’s very competitive. He’s an incredible teammate. I think he’s going to show his passing and his ball-handling as he’s here more, and more and more comfortable.

“We’re getting much more than we anticipated, to be honest with you.”

At UR, Roche said he believes he has taken easier shots than he did at The Citadel, mostly because of the Spiders’ offensive system. Also, Richmond features a 6-7 star, Tyler Burton, and a 7-footer, Neal Quinn, who influence defenses to sink inside, occasionally leaving the 3-point arc unattended.

“I think the volume is down a little bit, but the quality has gone up,” Roche said of his 3-point attempts. “I think that I’ve been able to set my feet a little bit easier, a lot more standstill shots instead of one-dribble, on-the-move shots.”

In either case, “For me, I always feel I can get into a rhythm and at any time I can kind of spark the team through 3-point shooting,” said Roche.

The Spiders open their A-10 schedule at George Mason (8-5) Saturday at 2 p.m., and that game will be available on MASN2.