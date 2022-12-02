Similar to Spiders, Tribe 'just trying to figure out how to fit the pieces together'

The University of Richmond hasn’t played William & Mary in men’s basketball since 2014. That’s about to change in a prolonged way.

The Spiders (3-4) visit the Tribe (3-5) Saturday night, and that meeting at Kaplan Arena is the first of a four-game deal - two at each campus – over this season and the subsequent three.

W&M coach Dane Fischer, in his fourth season, has 10 newcomers - five transfers and five freshmen - to jump-start a program that finished last season 5-27 (4-14 CAA). The Tribe lost six players via transfer from last season's roster.

“It’s been similar to a feel of a first year, just with the amount of new people we’ve had,” Fischer said Thursday. “We kind of put the foundation in (over) the summer and then as we moved through the preseason and now into early-season games, it’s been trying to figure out rotation and roles.

“Just trying to figure out how to fit the pieces together the best we can.”

Richmond, which has lost four of its last five games, can relate. The Spiders, defending A-10 champions, are trying to operate more smoothly with three transfers in their rotation, along with redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson (John Marshall High).

Also comparable to UR, Fischer’s team is not coming together versus a forgiving schedule. The Tribe played at Virginia Tech (94-77 loss) and Pittsburgh (80-64 loss) and N.C. State (85-64 loss).

Tribe centerpiece Ben Wight, a 6-foot-9 returning junior (11.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg), is joined by these transfers: 6-8 junior Noah Collier from Pittsburgh, 6-6 sophomore Gabe Dorsey from Vanderbilt, 6-5 sophomore Matteus Case from Pennsylvania and then Providence, 6-3 graduate Chris Mullins from Rice, and 6-1 graduate Anders Nelson from St. Thomas.

“It’s been great to go up and test ourselves against some of the teams that we’ve played in the ACC and high-level competition,” said Fischer. “The fact that we’ve been able to go into some different environments, go against different styles of play, and get a look at our team in those different environments has probably been beneficial.”

Eleven W&M players are averaging 10 or more minutes.

“I think we’re in a good situation where we’ve got 10 or 11 guys who can play and it’s going to be a matter if we stick with that, or if we feel like we want to narrow the rotation heading into league play and down the stretch,” said Fischer, whose team was picked eighth in the CAA preseason poll. “That’s still a little bit to be determined.”

The UR-W&M series began in 1914, and the Spiders hold a 103-97 advantage. Richmond and William & Mary were Southern Conference rivals and then CAA rivals before UR shifted to the A-10 in 2001.

“We're excited. This is great. It’s going to be a really big day on campus for us,” said Fischer.

The UR-W&M game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., and then moved to 7 p.m. after the Tribe learned they would play an FCS second-round playoff game (vs. Gardner-Webb) at 2 p.m. at Zable Stadium.

“I told everybody in the administration that they make sure the only way out of Zable Stadium is through Kaplan,” said Fischer.

Fischer competed for a decade-plus against Chris Mooney directed UR teams, as an assistant at Bucknell and George Mason, before Fischer’s hiring at W&M.

“They’re always good on offense. They’ve got great skill level. They’ve become a really good man-to-man defensive team,” he said of the Spiders. “So they’re good and I think it’ll be a great test for us.”