Six-hour ride to D.C., gritty win at GW, then ice cream for A-10-leading UR women

At some point during his seven years as the women’s basketball coach at Bucknell, Aaron Roussell began taking his players for ice cream following road wins. It’s a tradition that carried over to the University of Richmond, where Roussell is in his third season.

“Road wins are hard to get,” he said.

The Spiders deserved a treat Wednesday after dealing with a six-hour ride to Washington Tuesday afternoon/evening due to an early-week snowstorm and accidents on the usual northbound roadways, and then prevailing at George Washington 66-63 Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond (11-4, 2-0 A-10) has won seven straight games, and is the A-10 leader. Kate Klimkiewicz hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired to push the Spiders over the Colonials.

“Statistically, over the (previous) five games, we were top five in the country in category after category. We shot the ball really well,” Roussell said of the Spiders’ offensive production. “(Wednesday) was a struggle … It was a toughness win. Every good season, you can look back at games and say, ‘We just had to grit and grind that one out.’”

The same could be said for the trip to GW.