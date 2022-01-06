Six-hour ride to D.C., gritty win at GW, then ice cream for A-10-leading UR women

At some point during his seven years as the women’s basketball coach at Bucknell, Aaron Roussell began taking his players for ice cream following road wins. It’s a tradition that carried over to the University of Richmond, where Roussell is in his third season.
“Road wins are hard to get,” he said.
The Spiders deserved a treat Wednesday after dealing with a six-hour ride to Washington Tuesday afternoon/evening due to an early-week snowstorm and accidents on the usual northbound roadways, and then prevailing at George Washington 66-63 Wednesday afternoon.
Richmond (11-4, 2-0 A-10) has won seven straight games, and is the A-10 leader. Kate Klimkiewicz hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired to push the Spiders over the Colonials.
“Statistically, over the (previous) five games, we were top five in the country in category after category. We shot the ball really well,” Roussell said of the Spiders’ offensive production. “(Wednesday) was a struggle … It was a toughness win. Every good season, you can look back at games and say, ‘We just had to grit and grind that one out.’”
The same could be said for the trip to GW.
The plan was for the Spiders to arrive in Washington late Tuesday afternoon and hold a light workout at GW in preparation for Wednesday’s game. They left the Robins Center Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Their bus, and all other northbound traffic, was diverted off shut-down I-95. It motored over to U.S. Route 301.
UR’s travel party encountered an accident on 301 that stopped vehicular movement for quite a while. The Spiders didn’t reach Washington until Tuesday night.
“Credit to (the players),” said Roussell, whose team dealt with no traffic delays on the way back from the victory. “You just talk about controlling the controllables, and you roll with it. A six-hour bus ride when you’re planning on two may be a big deal, but a six-hour bus ride is not a big deal.
“This is a really fun group to be around. We coach them hard, but we have a lot of fun together. They really took it all in stride.”
Roussell and his staff have been at UR long enough to know where to go near most A-10 schools for ice cream after it's earned. In some spots, they still need to find spots.
“But you can’t scout it out too early,” said Roussell, “because then it jinxes you.”
