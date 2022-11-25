Six things to know about Spiders hoops through six games

There’s nothing flashy about .500, and that’s the University of Richmond’s current basketball station. But there was a lot to learn about the reconfigured Spiders through their 3-3 start, some good, some bad.

Here are six items of note through six games:

1. UR didn’t load up on November cupcakes. The Spiders defeated VMI, Northern Iowa and Temple, and lost to Charleston, Wichita State and Syracuse. VMI generally struggles to successfully compete at a lower level than Richmond plays, but otherwise, it’s been a demanding schedule.

“That’s what Richmond is, a program where we’re going to play great teams and challenge ourselves and test ourselves,” said Coach Chris Mooney, whose team plays at Toledo (4-2) on Nov. 30. “The names of the teams we’ve played so far, these are teams that are nationally recognized at the high-major level or the high mid-major level.

“That’s what we have to do at Richmond and we embrace that, but that really will challenge you and makes you have to be at your best earlier than maybe if you could gradually go into it.”

2. Marcus Randolph found role. The 6-foot-5 sophomore played 29 minutes all last season. Randolph was in for 21 minutes during UR’s last game, a 61-49 win over Temple in the Empire Classic consolation game in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

“His best game as a Spider. He was terrific,” said Mooney. “He enabled us to play a little bit smaller because he’s tough enough and physical enough to bang with big guys, and quick enough to guard on the perimeter.”

Randolph took only one shot (a made 3). He had three assists and three rebounds, helped bring offensive flow, and defended well.

3. Looks like three hits with three transfers. It hasn't been consistent through six games, but 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), a Wofford graduate, has been fairly steady, 7-0 Neal Quinn (6.5 pg, 5.5 rpg) has come on recently, and 6-5 Jason Roche (7.8 ppg) has made 44% from 3-point distance.

“It’s going in a really positive direction,” Mooney said of the Spiders’ cohesion.

4. Matt Grace was missed. Richmond played its last three games without the 6-9 Grace, a fifth-year player and starting forward (strained knee ligament) who averages 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.

“He really enables us to be so versatile,” said Mooney. “What we’re struggling with now is when Neal’s out … for us, that (position is) kind of the key we’re all revolving around. We’re just not quite as smooth or crisp. But when Matt’s in there, we’re even more smooth and crisp.”

5. Jason Nelson has had more ups than downs. The Spiders averaged 9.8 turnovers and had a plus-3.1 turnover margin last season with Jacob Gilyard in his fifth year as a starter. With redshirt freshman Nelson (13 ppg, 24 assists, 13 TOs) as point guard, UR is averaging 12.8 turnovers and has a turnover margin of minus-1.5.

But Nelson's talent and court sense are impressive, and experience will most likely only make that clearer.

6. This isn’t a misprint. In Monday’s 74-71 overtime loss to Syracuse in Brooklyn, the Spiders outrebounded the Orange 44-27, and had 20 offensive boards. Mooney’s teams over the years have by no means been known for rebounding prowess.

Tyler Burton, a 6-7 senior, had 15 rebounds against Syracuse.

“That might be the best rebounding game I’ve seen out of him,” said Mooney.

UR is plus-2 on the glass through six games.