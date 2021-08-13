Sixth-year players give Spiders 'old guys,' anchormen on deeper offensive line

The University of Richmond holds its first football scrimmage Saturday morning at Robins Stadium, and one of the things the Spiders will celebrate before the first snap is an abundance of offensive linemen.
Russ Huesman hasn't previously experienced this as UR coach, and he's in his fifth year.
Late last month, Huesman laughed while recalling a challenging episode during 2018. There were offensive linemen unavailable because of injuries heading into a game at Albany. UR traveled with six offensive linemen. One was injured during the game. He was unable to continue.
Starting tight end Stephon Jacob switched from his No. 9 jersey to No. 51 during the game and played part of the evening at offensive tackle. The Spiders won 27-24 after Griffin Trau converted a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
“It’s been ugly some years now, I’m telling you,” Huesman said of his offensive-line depth. “So, pretty good feeling right now.”
Richmond heads into Saturday’s scrimmage with 14 offensive linemen, the most the Spiders have had in Huesman’s tenure.
“We can go two deep, and there’s great competition,” said Huesman.
Even during the Spiders' four-game season during the spring semester, UR didn't have this many offensive linemen because some players with injuries, or coming off surgeries, were not involved.
An emphasis on the recruitment of offensive linemen helped increase the number of blockers, and so did the NCAA policy that allowed all fall sport athletes from 2020 to return for an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Richmond brought back six "super seniors," players in their sixth years. Among them are three starting graduate students on the offensive line: Tim Coleman, Seyoum Settepani and Tazle Sumpter, a 6-foot-4 290-pounder from St. Christopher’s.
Sumpter, whose career has been disrupted by significant injuries, has made 20 starts. Settepani has made 25. Coleman has made 38, including games he started as a freshman at Furman before transferring.
“We’ve got some young talent. We’ve got some old guys. So it’s a good competitive room and I’m excited to see what we bring out on the offensive line this year,” said Joe Mancuso, UR’s quarterback, who’s also in his sixth year.
At just about every position, the Spiders seem deeper than usual because of a 93-man roster. That’s not as large as James Madison (112) or William & Mary (94), but the Spiders have been in the low-to-mid-80s since Huesman was hired before the 2017 season.
This year will be one “like none other here because we're going to have the opportunity to have a roster probably like you should have in numbers," said Huesman.
Notes: Saturday morning’s scrimmage begins at 7:45 and is scheduled to end around 10. It is open to the public without admission charge. This is the first of two scrimmages during preseason camp, with the second scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Spiders open on Sept. 4 against visiting Howard, picked sixth among six teams in the MEAC preseason poll. Among the Bison’s top players is sophomore linebacker Christian White (Highland Springs High), named second team on the MEAC's preseason all-league team. Howard played two spring-semester games (0-2) and went 2-10 in 2019.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor