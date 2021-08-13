Sixth-year players give Spiders 'old guys,' anchormen on deeper offensive line

An emphasis on the recruitment of offensive linemen helped increase the number of blockers, and so did the NCAA policy that allowed all fall sport athletes from 2020 to return for an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Richmond brought back six "super seniors," players in their sixth years. Among them are three starting graduate students on the offensive line: Tim Coleman, Seyoum Settepani and Tazle Sumpter, a 6-foot-4 290-pounder from St. Christopher’s.

Sumpter, whose career has been disrupted by significant injuries, has made 20 starts. Settepani has made 25. Coleman has made 38, including games he started as a freshman at Furman before transferring.

“We’ve got some young talent. We’ve got some old guys. So it’s a good competitive room and I’m excited to see what we bring out on the offensive line this year,” said Joe Mancuso, UR’s quarterback, who’s also in his sixth year.

At just about every position, the Spiders seem deeper than usual because of a 93-man roster. That’s not as large as James Madison (112) or William & Mary (94), but the Spiders have been in the low-to-mid-80s since Huesman was hired before the 2017 season.