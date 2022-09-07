'Smash Brothers,' Spiders' TBs Savon Smith and Aaron Dykes, instigate double-trouble

Chatter heading into the University of Richmond season involved the Air Raid offense coordinator Billy Cosh brought from VMI. It wasn’t Cosh who pumped up the passing element.

He called it the “Richmond offense,” and repeatedly stressed the Spiders would try to fill whatever gap the defense left open.

That was the case Saturday at Virginia, where UR lost 34-17 but rushed for 170 yards and picked up 20 first downs against an ACC defense. At Scott Stadium, “the defensive line was pressing our Oline and trying to get in the backfield,” said Spiders tailback Savon Smith. “We felt like we could run the ball.”

Classifying Smith, a 5-foot-9 200-pounder from Winchester, as Richmond’s running back tells but half the tailback tale. Aaron Dykes, a senior and a class ahead of Smith, starts. They split time. At UVa., Smith carried 13 for 88 yards and a touchdown, and also caught four passes for 26 yards and TD. Dykes, who’s 5-11 and 202 pounds, ran 17 times for 76 yards, and had one reception for nine yards.

“We feel equally confident in both of them,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “We will continue to use both those guys, probably pretty equally.”

When Smith arrived at Richmond in 2019, Dykes was "the mentor who really helped me out,” said Smith. “And then, we just got closer and closer together, working out all the time together. Right now, our relationship, I feel like we’re brothers almost.

“We’re the ‘Smash Brothers,’ that’s what we talk about, how it’s just a one-two.”

UR's backfield rotation is not predetermined, apart from Dykes getting the start. If he needs a break during the opening series, Smith enters. If not, Smith is likely to begin the next series.

“Then we just kind of switch series on and off,” said Smith. “But any time we need a break, the other one can come in for sure.”

There are runners set on getting 25 carries a game and being the prime piece in the rushing game. The time-sharing arrangement works at UR for Dykes and Smith.

“We’ve been so close so long, we just want to see each other win,” said Smith. “We’re fine with the position we’re in. There’s no want-to-be-the-man. We both feel like we can be that guy, and we’re both content with the amount of carries we get right now.”

Division I recruiters moved on from Smith after he broke his foot during a workout in April of his junior year at Millbrook High. He was unable to attend summer camps at which schools identify prospects for further investigation. Smith missed the first half of his senior season at Millbrook and played the second half with a foot that still wasn't 100%.

"That messed up my recruiting process," he said.

Smith seemed headed to Division II Fairmont State in West Virginia. Richmond's staff invited Smith as a preferred walk-on. He committed right away.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing Division I football,” he said. “The first chance I got, I took it.”

As a true freshman at UR, Smith gained 271 yards on 53 carries, though he had never been a full-time running back. He played a slot position in high school.

"When we saw him make some cuts in camp his first year here, we knew we had a guy that could play,” said Huesman. “Can make you miss."

Saint Francis (0-1), which lost at FBS member Akron 30-23 in overtime last weekend, is the guest for the Spiders’ home-opener Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Dykes will likely get the first touch out of UR’s backfield, and then Smith, and then Dykes, and then Smith.

“As a running back in our room, we always feel like we’re the leaders of the offense, that we have to get things going at some point,” said Smith.