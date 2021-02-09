Some seniors found ways back to Spiders lacrosse following startling 2020 stop

The Spiders, ranked No. 17 in preseason rankings by Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine, open against No. 13 Loyola Saturday at Robins Stadium, where no fans will be permitted.

Richmond was picked to win the Southern Conference and Loyola is the Patriot League favorite.

“So now, approaching our first game in what is almost a full year is pretty exciting,” said Gallagher, from Ardmore, Pa., and in his third year as a captain. “There’s a lot of great senior leadership, which we lean on, and a lot of experience on the field. That’s been huge for us, especially helping the younger guys develop.

"I think we have kind of the most potential that we’ve ever had, and that definitely has us feeling confident going into the season.”

The Spiders were 4-3, with three losses to top-15 opponents, when last season abruptly ended. They return 90% of their scoring and almost all starters. Richmond won SoCon titles in 2018 and 2019.

The optimism Gallagher voiced mixes with pandemic pragmatism. The Spiders are attuned to how COVID affected schedules and participants of Richmond’s winter-sports teams. Those in the men’s lacrosse program learned an unforgettable lesson 11 months ago.