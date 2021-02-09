Some seniors found ways back to Spiders lacrosse following startling 2020 stop

The University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team was in the final quarter of an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Coach Dan Chemotti at that time learned the remaining seven games of a 14-game schedule had been canceled because of the pandemic.
The scrimmage continued. “They were having fun. I didn’t want to take that away from them,” said Chemotti.
It couldn’t go on forever. When the scrimmage concluded, Chemotti called his team together and delivered the news.
“Pretty heartbreaking. It was a very emotional time for a lot of guys, realizing that could very well be their last collegiate practice, their last time in the locker room with a lot of these guys,” said Tate Gallagher, a captain and senior midfielder on the 2020 Spiders. “It was certainly tough.”
Chemotti recalled having to “console a senior class that's so full of character, and talent, and hope."
Seven seniors are not back this season, but five are, given the opportunity to return by the NCAA. The governing body of college sports extended the offer of another year of eligibility to all spring-sports student-athletes because of the pandemic.
Among those who returned are Gallagher, Sean Menges, a long-stick midfielder from St. Christopher’s, and goalie Jack Rusbuldt, from Collegiate. Each is now a UR graduate student.
The Spiders, ranked No. 17 in preseason rankings by Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine, open against No. 13 Loyola Saturday at Robins Stadium, where no fans will be permitted.
Richmond was picked to win the Southern Conference and Loyola is the Patriot League favorite.
“So now, approaching our first game in what is almost a full year is pretty exciting,” said Gallagher, from Ardmore, Pa., and in his third year as a captain. “There’s a lot of great senior leadership, which we lean on, and a lot of experience on the field. That’s been huge for us, especially helping the younger guys develop.
"I think we have kind of the most potential that we’ve ever had, and that definitely has us feeling confident going into the season.”
The Spiders were 4-3, with three losses to top-15 opponents, when last season abruptly ended. They return 90% of their scoring and almost all starters. Richmond won SoCon titles in 2018 and 2019.
The optimism Gallagher voiced mixes with pandemic pragmatism. The Spiders are attuned to how COVID affected schedules and participants of Richmond’s winter-sports teams. Those in the men’s lacrosse program learned an unforgettable lesson 11 months ago.
Recalling March of 2020, Gallagher said, “there was a lot of uncertainty that obviously has not gone anywhere over the last year … Every time we’re able to take the field, we make sure take a moment appreciate that we’re able to be out here, because we know that it can be taken away from us at any moment.”
Loyola’s visit starts a challenging first segment of the Spiders’ 11-game schedule. On Feb. 21, UR hosts No. 6 North Carolina, and No. 1 Duke plays at Richmond on March 5.
The four-team SoCon tournament will be played at Robins Stadium May 6 and May 8.
