Son vs. father Saturday: Billy Cosh is UR's OC and Chris Cosh is HU's co-DC

Father and son typically speak often during the week. Communication regarding their shared profession was suspended starting Sunday.

“A little bit different with our dialogue,” Billy Cosh said Monday morning.

Billy Cosh is the offensive coordinator at the University of Richmond. His father, Chris Cosh, is the co-defensive coordinator at Hampton, where the Spiders play Saturday on HU’s homecoming.

This will be the first time Billy Cosh and Chris Cosh have faced one another. “We never thought this day would come,” said Billy Cosh, who’s 30. Chris Cosh is 63.

Of the intersecting paths of father and son, Chris Cosh on Monday said, “It’s there, but you get lost in the work. I think once you get going, it’s about how you’re going to align and how you’re going to execute what you’re going to do.

“It’s more about Richmond and Hampton than anything else.”

Billy Cosh echoed that sentiment, but game prep is not totally business as usual, he admitted. Chris Cosh taught Billy Cosh the sport, and seeing his father’s long career as an assistant college coach is why Billy Cosh entered the profession.

He witnessed how much Chris Cosh “loved it, and how the players loved him, just the relationships that he built. So now that I’m doing what he’s doing, just on the offensive side of the ball, it’s pretty cool.

“I just want to make him proud, I really do deep down. It’s crazy playing against him. He really is my hero. He really is one of my best friends, too, at the same time. So it’s going to be different, for sure.”

Chris Cosh said he finds himself occasionally thinking about football strategy Billy Cosh asked him about over the years, and speculating on a game plan his son may concoct based on those conversations.

“I know what he likes to do, and he knows how I respond to things,” said Chris Cosh. “But it gets down to how our kids perform, how they play.”

Chris Cosh sees Richmond’s offense “making you cover every inch of the grass. They stretch you out pretty good, and it seems like they’ll do what they need to do (offensively) to win the game. It’s not just this or that.”

Chris Cosh, a Virginia Tech linebacker 1977-81, was the defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina and Kansas State. Chris Cosh has been a defensive coach since 1983, including 2016 as coordinator at Richmond. He is in his first year at Hampton.

Chris Cosh remembers bringing Billy Cosh to practices when he was a child. Billy Cosh went on to play quarterback at Houston, Butler (Kansas) Community College, James Madison and Kansas State. After working on the staffs at Indiana (offensive graduate assistant) and Concord (West Virginia) University, Billy Cosh spent four years at VMI and joined Richmond last offseason.

Chris Cosh said that his son is “way ahead” of where he was as an assistant at 30. By that, meaning, “he’s developed himself more fully as a coach, understanding defenses, understanding the running game, coverages," said Chris Cosh. "I was more focused on the defensive side and I kind of learned the offense as time went on.

“I think he’s got a better (feel) for the whole picture now on both sides of the football. He knows the whys and hows on the (defensive) side.”

Hampton (4-2, 1-2 CAA) is in its first year as a member of CAA Football heading into the meeting with the Spiders (4-2, 2-1 CAA), and the Pirates come off their first league victory. They won 38-37 at Albany in overtime Saturday.

“We’ve been relatively competitive,” said Chris Cosh. “We’re learning as we go. We’re developing. It’s a new conference and every team we play is going to be unique because we haven’t faced them before and don’t have a history.”

This week, there is some history.