Soon after hitting ballcarriers, Spiders linebacker Tristan Wheeler hits film room

University of Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler made a career-high 14 tackles in a 31-17 win over Elon last Saturday. He celebrated by watching video of the game shortly after leaving Robins Stadium.
Wheeler would have followed this routine that he started this spring had he made four tackles or 24. He and fellow linebacker Wayne Galloway get together and review what just transpired.
“I like doing it because you just played the game, you’re fresh, you remember everything that just happened pretty vividly,” Wheeler said. “We go through the plays and see what we could have done better, or what we did wrong, and just evaluate our execution.
“I’ll get that out of the way so I’m not up all night thinking about the things I did wrong. I like to see what I could have done and correct it right off the bat. I like it. I’m going to keep rolling with it.”
Saturday after games is generally the one window in a week that players can separate from football for a few hours. Instead, Wheeler takes notes off the video of the game he just played so he’ll be better prepared for Sunday defensive meetings.
Following Saturday-night video sessions, “I’ve already got stuff on my mind that I want to go back to, ask [coaches] about,” said the 6-foot-2 228-pound sophomore from Bethlehem, Pa.
Wheeler has 27 tackles. No other Spider has more than 16.
“That whole group of linebackers are really good players and good kids, but Wheels has not only got a lot of ability, but he’s got football smarts, he’s got some savvy about him, he’s got instincts about him,” UR coach Russ Huesman said.
Four of Wheeler’s 14 tack- les against Elon came on the kickoff coverage team. As a freshman in 2019, Wheeler played on several special teams before he worked his way into the starting lineup. Subsequently, his special teams duties gradually reduced to nil.
The Spiders experienced repeated issues covering kickoffs that year, ranking No. 119 among 124 FCS by allowing 25 yards per return. Elon returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score. Villanova returned one 100 yards for a touchdown. Huesman, whose Spiders went 5-7 (4-4 CAA) that season, determined that a significant change was in order.
Starting with fall workouts, he fortified his kick-coverage team by sprinkling in some of his top defensive players, Wheeler among them.
“Those are the guys who want to run down there and try to light someone up and make a tackle,” said Wheeler (8.7 tackles per game), a health-care studies major who hopes to become a physician’s assistant.
He was not insulted by the request that he rejoin the kick-coverage team, though some standouts may have been.
“A lot of people do take almost offense to that, but … it’s just an opportunity to get on the field again and get another tackle or make a game-changing play to help your team,” Wheeler said. “I have no problem doing it. Love it.”
In light of Thursday’s postponement of Saturday’s CAA showdown between No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) and No. 15 Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) at Robins Stadium because of what UR termed “COVID-19 protocols at Richmond,” the Spiders are scheduled to play next April 10 at William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA).
The Tribe’s Saturday game at Elon also was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Elon’s program.
