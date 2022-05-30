Spider accent: UR graduate Sam Geiersbach led UNC to women's lacrosse title

The University of Richmond can claim a mini-slice of the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship North Carolina won Sunday in Baltimore.

Starring for the Tar Heels was UR graduate attack Sam Geiersbach, who spent five years in the Spiders program before transferring to UNC in August of 2021.

Geiersbach (GUY-ers-back), from West Babylon, N.Y., was named the most outstanding player in the NCAA tournament after scoring five goals in the Tar Heels’ 15-14 semifinal win over Northwestern on Friday, and three during the 12-11 championship win over Boston College.

Geiersbach, the 2017 A-10 rookie of the year, missed the 2018 Richmond season due to a knee injury. The Spiders won the A-10 title that year and in 2019, when Geiersbach scored in overtime to give UR a 19-18 victory over top-seeded Massachusetts in the A-10 championship game.

North Carolina finished 22-0. At UR, Geiersbach earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in rhetoric and communications and a graduate certificate in human resource management.