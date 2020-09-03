Spider Alex Parson, from Monacan High, adroitly juggling Division I hoops, pre-med track

Alex Parson’s University of Richmond women’s basketball teammates occasionally ask if they can hang out with her. These are usually not social opportunities, or sessions for hoops drills. Those Spiders who need some focused attention on academics gravitate to Parson.

According to Parson, a senior guard from Monacan High, she hears, “I need somebody who’s going to force me to put my phone down and actually get something done.”

By now, Parson is a queen of time management, an efficient juggler of science labs, other classwork, and a strong commitment to Division I basketball. Parson, a biology major, is on a pre-med track with a specific interest in dermatology.

The academic load Parson carries means she’s occasionally late for Spiders’ workouts, or the team schedules practices around her educational agenda and the class obligations of other players. This would trouble many coaches. Aaron Roussell, in his second year as Richmond’s coach, embraces the situation.

“I think being at the University of Richmond, something we push in recruiting is 'the best of both worlds,'” he said. “We’re not trying to find joke majors here. We want you to think about what you want to do for the rest of your life, and look to make sure we can make that work with basketball.