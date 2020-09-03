Spider Alex Parson, from Monacan High, adroitly juggling Division I hoops, pre-med track

Alex Parson’s University of Richmond women’s basketball teammates occasionally ask if they can hang out with her. These are usually not social opportunities, or sessions for hoops drills. Those Spiders who need some focused attention on academics gravitate to Parson.
According to Parson, a senior guard from Monacan High, she hears, “I need somebody who’s going to force me to put my phone down and actually get something done.”
By now, Parson is a queen of time management, an efficient juggler of science labs, other classwork, and a strong commitment to Division I basketball. Parson, a biology major, is on a pre-med track with a specific interest in dermatology.
The academic load Parson carries means she’s occasionally late for Spiders’ workouts, or the team schedules practices around her educational agenda and the class obligations of other players. This would trouble many coaches. Aaron Roussell, in his second year as Richmond’s coach, embraces the situation.
“I think being at the University of Richmond, something we push in recruiting is 'the best of both worlds,'” he said. “We’re not trying to find joke majors here. We want you to think about what you want to do for the rest of your life, and look to make sure we can make that work with basketball.
“All of our kids have a pretty good workload. But I think the amount of time (Parson is) staring at her computer and a book is probably higher than most here, and probably most across the country, too.”
Parson has started 62 straight games for the Spiders and averaged 6.3 points and a team-high 2.5 assists last season, when UR went 15-17 (7-9 A-10) while acclimating to Roussell’s system.
Parson is preparing to take the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). Her curiosity in the medical field began with her enrollment in Monacan High’s health and physical therapy course of instruction.
“During that program, I kind of figured out I want to do something more than this. There was another component I thought I would be interested in,” she said.
Parson’s ability to handle hoops and a pre-med track was developed early during her college career, supported by the example of an older sister. Micaela Parson was a three-year Spiders starter who averaged 18.8 points as a senior during 2017-18, and also studied pre-med at UR. She spent last year as a clinical research associate at Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System and is currently exploring medical school options.
The dual demands of basketball and biology had Parson re-evaluating her selection of a major during her freshman year.
“But most things I do, I try to stick to them as well as I can, and also the competitiveness in me was like, ‘Oh, Micaela did it. I can definitely do it,’” she said.
Parson took a microbiology class during last spring’s semester. As the pandemic began sweeping across the world, Parson was studying epidemiology, how and why diseases and viruses occur in different groups.
“Bacteria evolution is always happening. So, at some point, the antibiotics that we have and the medicine that we have … Things are changing at the micro level faster than we can keep up,” said Parson.
Though Parson’s academic background lends itself to a more thorough understanding of COVID-19, she does not consider herself a source for health advice among Spiders. All of them, she said, already have the basic understanding of how to counteract the virus, with distancing, frequent hand-washing and sanitizing that will allow UR students to remain on campus and keep the women’s basketball on the path to as normal a season as possible.
“We’re staying optimistic. We’re still keeping up in our normal routine,” said Parson.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor