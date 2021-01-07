Spider Blake Francis, from Herndon, finally gets his shot to play at GMU

Francis scored 1,390 points at Westfield High and led the team to the 6A state title in 2016. But he is a 6-foot wing.

“Everybody wants a kid that fits their system. Blake was undersized,” Francis’ coach at Westfield, Doug Ewell, said this week. That, Ewell suggested, is why Dave Paulsen, GMU’s coach since March of 2015, chose not to make Francis a recruiting priority.

Paulsen had plenty of company. Because he had zero Division I scholarship offers, Francis was planning on attending Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock for a post-graduate year. The summer following his senior season at Westfield, a Wagner basketball scholarship opened, and an offer extended to Francis, after a player in the program was switched from a basketball scholarship to one in football.

Long ago, Francis demonstrated his Division I value. He has scored 1,376 points, and could be considered UR’s top perimeter defender. Francis said he approached this season wanting to show he could be a quality ball distributor when he isn’t scoring. He averages nearly three assists after averaging two as a junior.

Yet Francis remembers very well that more than 300 Division I coaching staffs passed on him after he distinguished himself at Westfield.