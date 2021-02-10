Spider Brittney Wright learned defense by guarding her All-American brother

University of Richmond senior Brittney Wright developed into one of the A-10’s finest lacrosse defenders largely because of familial competition that began when she was in elementary school, and continues.
Her brother cuts no slack.
Bryan Wright, 22 and a year older than his sister, is a senior preseason All-American at the University of Tampa, a Division II power. He has scored 113 collegiate goals and returns this season after the NCAA granted spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
As they were growing up, Wright needed someone to guard him while practicing an expanding assortment of moves and shots. Guess who?
While defending, Brittney said she started initiating collisions with her brother, “and doing things that girls lacrosse just didn’t do. That’s where it really started. And I was like, ‘I kind of like hitting people.’ That’s just how my brother and I would play.
“I would get so mad when he would score.”
Brittney, who’s 5-foot-1, and her brother spent considerable time together during the pandemic at home in Moorestown. N.J., and their sibling rivalry resumed.
“It was really nice to see him, but then the competition happened again,” she said. “I love the passion that he has behind it. Every single time he does something with lacrosse, he gives it his all. He’s always the one who will put in extra work, and he really showed me how to do that, too.”
The Spiders, ranked among the nation’s top 14 in three preseason polls, regularly conduct a drill called “dogfight.” The ball is rolled onto the field’s midsection. Players compete for possession. This is where Wright stands out, according to UR coach Allison Kwolek.
“I think that’s just naturally who she is. She is so focused,” said the coach. “She is a really strong leader, too. She knows for her to lead and expect other people to be doing the things that she wants them to do, she has to do it all of the time.
“And she does do it all of the time, and I think that’s really hard.”
The Spiders seek to maintain momentum from last season, which they started 7-0 before COVID closed down college sports. They won at No. 6 Virginia, and finished among the top 17 in three polls. UR returns most of its players.
“I do think they are thinking about that carry-over from last year and wanting to start the season off well,” said Kwolek, whose team opens against visiting Radford on Saturday at 4 p.m. Due to UR and Virginia COVID guidelines, only Richmond team guests will be permitted to attend games at Robins Stadium this season. No visiting team guests/fans will be permitted to attend Spiders' home games.
The A-10 season is scheduled to wrap up with the four-team league tournament April 30 and May 2 at the field of the top seed. Richmond won league titles in 2018 and 2019, and is the favorite in the conference's preseason poll.
