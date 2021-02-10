Spider Brittney Wright learned defense by guarding her All-American brother

The Spiders, ranked among the nation’s top 14 in three preseason polls, regularly conduct a drill called “dogfight.” The ball is rolled onto the field’s midsection. Players compete for possession. This is where Wright stands out, according to UR coach Allison Kwolek.

“I think that’s just naturally who she is. She is so focused,” said the coach. “She is a really strong leader, too. She knows for her to lead and expect other people to be doing the things that she wants them to do, she has to do it all of the time.

“And she does do it all of the time, and I think that’s really hard.”

The Spiders seek to maintain momentum from last season, which they started 7-0 before COVID closed down college sports. They won at No. 6 Virginia, and finished among the top 17 in three polls. UR returns most of its players.

“I do think they are thinking about that carry-over from last year and wanting to start the season off well,” said Kwolek, whose team opens against visiting Radford on Saturday at 4 p.m. Due to UR and Virginia COVID guidelines, only Richmond team guests will be permitted to attend games at Robins Stadium this season. No visiting team guests/fans will be permitted to attend Spiders' home games.

The A-10 season is scheduled to wrap up with the four-team league tournament April 30 and May 2 at the field of the top seed. Richmond won league titles in 2018 and 2019, and is the favorite in the conference's preseason poll.