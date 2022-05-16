Spider Dom Toso batted .310 last year. He bumped that by more than 100 points.

Well-regarded freshman Jake Elbeery arrived at the University of Richmond from North Andover, Mass., as a third baseman. He understood that a position shift would be necessary to immediately join the Spiders’ lineup.

Why not third base?

“Dom’s there,” Elbeery matter-of-factly said. There was no resentment in his voice, just respect for “Dom.”

That would be Dominic Toso, a fifth-year senior who has been Richmond’s regular third baseman for three years after transferring from Bucknell, where he was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

Toso said he was looking for a program environment that would accelerate his baseball development, and seems to have made a rewarding choice in UR. With a .412 batting average, the right-handed-hitting Toso ranks seventh nationally, and second in the A-10, in the final stages of his final season at Richmond.

The 6-foot-1 Toso, from Philadelphia, started the Spiders’ portion of his college career in 2020 as a 190-pounder. He increased his weight to 205 before this season, and the batting average has gradually climbed over the years, too. Toso hit .288 in 2020, and .310 last season.

UR coach Tracy Woodson played 13 professional seasons, five in the major leagues, and on Monday recalled the pregame routine of a teammate during winter ball in Puerto Rico, right-handed-hitting outfielder Juan Beniquez, who played 17 years in the big leagues.

“His first round, he used to take the ugliest BP,” Woodson said, speaking of batting practice. “Everything was a ground ball. Whether it was hard or soft, it was right side. I was young, just out of Double-A, playing down there and I said, ‘Juan, what does that do?’”

The Beniquez theory was to allow the ball to travel as long as possible and get accustomed to taking it to the opposite field. Woodson shared the story with Toso and the Spiders.

“Dom’s BP the entire year has been that,” said Woodson, who believes the approach made Toso a far more productive hitter.

Toso’s offensive success stems in part from his ability to consistently put balls in play. He has struck out only 17 times in 40 games (182 at-bats).

“We looked at it the other day and he’s hitting like .375 with two strikes. That’s impressive,” said Woodson. “He’s our best hitter and he’s getting pitched as tough as anybody, and he continues to hit the ball hard, a lot of them to right field, but if you come inside, he’ll pull it.”

In addition to his current .412 average, Toso has hit seven homers to go with 55 RBIs, both career highs.

“I’ve talked to a couple of scouts and I hope he gets a (professional) chance because I think he’s that type of hitter,” said Woodson.

Toso referred to himself as “undeveloped” coming out of high school. There wasn’t a great deal of recruiting interest from Division I programs. He was aware of Richmond, but not sought by the Spiders. While at Bucknell, Toso was familiar with two of Richmond's players through summer-league competition, and also knew Nate Mulberg, UR's assistant/recruiting coordinator, a member of the Bucknell staff in 2016.

Richmond shortstop Jared Sprague-Lott won the A-10 batting title last year with a .413 average. If Toso completes this year with an average higher than .413, that would be the highest at UR since Sean Casey won the Division I batting crown at .461 in 1995 as a junior. Casey then went on to an 11-year career in the big leagues.

The Spiders (24-23, 9-12 A-10) head into their final regular-season series of the year needing to make some gains, and possibly receive some help in other league contests, in order to qualify for next week’s seven-team A-10 tournament at Davidson. Rhode Island (19-31, 13-8) visits Pitt Field Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Richmond begins the series tied for seventh place with Dayton and Fordham.