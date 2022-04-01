Spider Jacob Gilyard named national winner of Senior CLASS Award for men's basketball

When Roman Gilyard attended University of Richmond games, he’d cheer for his older brother, Jacob Gilyard, and then stay moving with impressive dance moves as music played at the Robins Center. Other fans often joined him.

Roman Gilyard is autistic. He deals with a neurological disorder that impacts development of social and communication skills. Jacob Gilyard has “Roman’s Army” tattooed on his wrist in support of his brother. Gilyard also wrote “Roman’s Army” on his game shoes.

Springing from Gilyard’s cause, UR designated one home game a season in recent years as an “Autism Awareness Night." The Spiders occasionally wore warm-up shirts advocating for appreciation and acceptance of people with autism.

Gilyard’s overall community impact, his academic performance, and his basketball contributions led to a national honor Friday in conjunction with the Final Four. He was named winner of the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award for men's basketball. Gilyard’s selection was based on a vote of Division I men’s basketball coaches, basketball media, and fans.

The award is annually given to a Division I senior or graduate student as recognition of his or her character and achievements in the community, the classroom, and in competition. On Feb. 11, Gilyard was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, with CLASS an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. Winners are chosen in 10 sports, and have been selected since 2002.

Gilyard a 5-foot-9 graduate student from Kansas City, started all five seasons at Richmond, the fifth coming after the NCAA allowed student-athletes from winter sports in 2020-21 to return for a “bonus year” because of the pandemic. He set the NCAA Division I career record for steals this season, and led the Spiders as they won four games in four days to capture the A-10 championship and then upset Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

This season, Gilyard averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals. He played 38.6 minutes per game, all 40 minutes in each of UR’s four A-10 tournament wins and the NCAA tournament victory over Iowa.

"Jacob Gilyard is sensational," Davidson coach Bob McKillop said after his team lost to UR in the A-10 championship game on March 13. "He is a guy who creates chaos defensively and (generates) runs on their offense consistently as well.

“To be able to play 40 minutes and have that kind of stamina is an extraordinary statement on how gifted he is and how talented and valuable he is."

Gilyard, named the A-10 tournament's most outstanding player after averaging 19.8 points with 16 steals (tournament record), graduated with a degree in rhetoric and communication study and is pursuing his master’s degree in human resources management.