Spider Jacob Gilyard reached doorstep of NCAA career steals record. How did he get there?

“When you look at him at first, obviously the size looks like it would be a disadvantage," UR forward Grant Golden said. "But I don't think it is. I think because he's so fast, that's what he uses against people."

Gilyard’s steals come several different ways, but here are three of his most common paths:

Blind-siders. Big men, beware. Hold the ball low and Gilyard sees that. When the time is right, he sweeps in and takes a poke. Gilyard said he does not study video of noted stealers of the ball, but he does watch video of opponents running offense. In so doing, he picks up players’ tendencies.

Rhythm-breakers. Most passes are not contested. As defenders allow passes, those delivering them get into a flow that’s repeated during multiple possessions. Gilyard strikes when he senses passes are being made almost reflexively because the passing lane has previously been open.

"If it looks like you're not really guarding, odds are they're going to throw it," he said.

Speed-abductions. On longer passes, Gilyard sometimes is simply quicker than passers anticipate, and he makes interceptions. "He can sort of see the play ahead of time. People don't think he can get there in time, but he does," UR forward Nathan Cayo said.