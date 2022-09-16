Spider Jakob Herres became FCS star after home-area school Lehigh didn't recruit him

The individual most responsible for Jakob Herres’ return to his home area as an FCS All-American is unable to attend the Richmond-at-Lehigh game Saturday.

Scott Wachenheim will be otherwise obligated as VMI’s coach, directing the Keydets against Cornell.

Herres, UR’s 6-foot-4 receiver, had two college offers coming out of high school in Easton, Pa.: Army West Point and VMI. Army doesn’t often pass. Herres signed with VMI, having not heard from either of his home vicinity’s two FCS schools: Lehigh, located about 20 minutes away from the Herres residence, or Easton-based Lafayette.

“I’m glad that Coach Wach came calling and put me in the position that I was,” said Herres, a 225-pound grad student in his one and only year at UR.

Herres began at VMI as, basically, a “flex” tight end who split from the formation. With Billy Cosh as Herres’ receivers coach through his freshman and sophomore years at VMI, Herres’ role expanded. He became an FCS All-American who caught 226 passes for 3,006 yards and 26 touchdowns during his four-year career, finishing as VMI's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns.

“I think the biggest thing was the ability to play all over the field and have defenses not be able to really realize where I’m at,” said Herres, who has nine receptions for 94 yards at Richmond (1-1).

UR coach Russ Huesman said Herres has “caught everything that’s thrown to him, converted first downs for us. He blocks. Got good leadership qualities. Been really, really pleased with how he’s done this year so far.”

Cosh became VMI's offensive coordinator for Herres' final two years at VMI, and now is the Spiders' OC. Former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski is now UR's starter.

Herres acknowledged that in high school, he may have lacked the speed to drive by some defenders, and he was probably viewed as a 'tweener: a bit slow to play receiver and a bit light to play tight end. That, evidently, is what recruiters from Lehigh and Lafayette sensed.

“In a way, I’m almost glad they didn’t,” Herres said of the lack of recruitment from Lehigh and Lafayette. “I think everything’s worked out very well for me, and I’m happy to be at the spot that I’m at now.

"There’s really no hard feelings against them. They had to do what they had to do. It’s a business at the end of the day.”

Saturday at Lehigh (1-1), the Spiders’ fan support will be fortified by numerous Herres’ family members and friends from his eastern Pennsylvania community.

“Just to know that many people support me from home and want to come see me play is honestly a blessing and hopefully we can put on a good show for them,” said Herres.

Richmond’s top tackler, redshirt junior linebacker Tristan Wheeler, is a resident of Bethlehem, Pa., home of Lehigh University. Lehigh and Lafayette recruited Wheeler, as did Army, Air Force, and several other schools.

The Spiders handled the Mountain Hawks 31-3 last September at Robins Stadium, scoring four touchdowns during a 13-minute stretch of the second quarter. The rematch is the home opener for Lehigh, picked to finish fifth among seven in the Patriot League.

“The one thing you don’t want to get is a false sense of security (from) last year’s game against them,” said Huesman.