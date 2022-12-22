Spider Matt Grace made points. 'He just needs to. There’s no real other way out.'

University of Richmond forward Matt Grace scored a career-high 20 points against Bucknell Wednesday night, basking in his shining moment with more relief than bravado.

He seems a most reluctant star shoved by circumstances beyond his control into the beam of this unfamiliar spotlight.

“It’s not what I’m use to here,” the 6-foot-9 fifth-year player from Hamilton, Ontario, said after making 7 of 14 shots – four 3-pointers among the hits – in UR’s 81-71 win at the Robins Center. “But I think it’s what we need and will help us in many games.”

Grace entered that Bucknell game averaging 4.9 points and came off Saturday outing against Clemson in which he missed all six shots he attempted.

Wednesday's noteworthy development was not that Grace converted some buckets against Bucknell. It’s the volume of shots he took, for him. His previous career-high for attempts was nine as Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nick Sherod and Nathan Cayo – past UR standouts – led the offensive way.

“Even this year it’s like sometimes Tyler (Burton) can go off. Jason Nelson can do everything, Isaiah Bigelow …” said Grace. “All these guys can be making their shots and stuff, so I’m out there trying to get them their looks before myself. I have to kind of tell myself, ‘You have to be aggressive as well. It’s what we need.’”

That’s UR coach Chris Mooney in the background with a robust holiday season “Hallelujah!” Mooney has been delivering this sermon to Grace for months.

“Tonight was really how we see him a lot at practice,” Mooney said after the win over Bucknell. “He shoots the ball very nicely, very well. He can get other guys shots. He has a great sense of what’s going on. He can play multiple positions. He’s a match-up problem a little bit for smaller guys and for bigger guys.

“I think the world of him and I think there will be many more games like this, and really believe that, and hope for that because I think that’s important to our team.”

Richmond (6-6) has one more nonconference game, Wednesday’s visit from Coppin State, before commencing with A-10 play on New Year’s Eve afternoon at George Mason. The Spiders scattered for their holiday break after defeating Bucknell Wednesday – Grace returned home to Canada for some down time – and then will reconvene at the Robins Center to begin preparing for Coppin State.

With an assertive Matt Grace?

“I think Matt’s a great player, and I’ve told him that very often,” said Mooney. “He’s a very calm player, which really is a tremendous strength for him. But also sometimes there’s not that arrogant expression that sometimes you want great players to have.”

Mooney recognizes that though Grace will turn 24 in February and is in his fifth year at Richmond, he continues to explore how he can best serve the Spiders.

Let it fly, the coach suggests.

“I think he’s confident he can do it, and he knows,” Mooney said. “I think this is a bit of a leap (from his previous role), where it’s not you’re helping. You’re leading and you’re counted on to make big plays and big shots and (get) big defensive rebounds.

“There’s so much trust in him from the coaches and the other players that he just needs to. There’s no real other way out. I think he sees that. I think he’s so smart he sees that.”