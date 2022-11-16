Spider Matt Grace out for short term, Jason Nelson emerging for long term

Old and new narratives emanate from the University of Richmond basketball program.

The old is Matt Grace, a fifth-year forward whose physical status became an issue when he suffered a leg injury late in Monday night’s 92-90 overtime loss at Charleston.

UR coach Chris Mooney said Wednesday that the 6-foot-9 Grace, a first-year starter who averages 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and has team-leading totals of 11 assists and 4 blocks, suffered a bruise of a knee ligament and will be out for Thursday night’s meeting with Wichita State (1-1) at the Robins Center.

"We'll have to see going forward just how he reacts to the rehab," Mooney said. The indicators "are pretty positive right now," the coach added. Mooney suspects Grace's absence will be short term. Isaiah Bigelow, a 6-7 graduate transfer from Wofford, will replace Grace in the starting lineup, according to Mooney.

The new is Jason Nelson, the 5-10 redshirt freshman from John Marshall High. Conjecture about who would emerge as the primary scoring support for 6-7 senior forward Tyler Burton (20.3 ppg) included Grace. Now that has led to the 5-10 Nelson, the second-leading scorer (14.7 ppg) for Richmond (2-1).

“It’s a fun experience. It was worth the wait,” said Nelson, who practiced with the Spiders but sat out games last season while Jacob Gilyard completed his five-year run as UR’s point guard.

Nelson’s three-game offensive highlight package includes mostly through-traffic finishes at the rim after dribble-drives by his defender.

“He can score. He puts pressure on the defense a lot in the ball screen,” said Mooney. “He has a very good feel for the game. I think he’s going to have a great career.

"He's had great moments in each of the three games we've played. Great moments, and he's a steady player. He's not a high and low kind of player."

Mooney recalled other point guards who have starred for him, Gilyard, ShawnDre’ Jones, Kendall Anthony, Cedrick Lindsay, and Kevin Anderson.

“We’ve had this long tradition of really, really excellent point guards, and I think he fits right in,” Mooney said of Nelson, who averages 34 minutes (also second to Burton) and has nine assists and four turnovers, with three steals.

“He’s a little bit of Cedrick Lindsay, a little bit of ShawnDre’ Jones’ change-of-pace. Jacob is so fast and elusive whereas Jason is comfortable playing with some contact and physical play, and can make plays when that happens.”

Nelson recognized that his game is far from complete at this stage. A step toward that end would be more consistent 3-point shooting that would force defenses to adjust and therefore expand the offensive capability of all Spiders, who were picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll.

“My 3 hasn’t been falling lately,” said Nelson, who is 2 for 11 from beyond the arc. “So me attacking is a key part of us right now in scoring and getting my teammates open. As soon as the shots start falling, stuff is going to open up for everybody.”

Wichita State was picked eighth in the American Athletic Conference, and features eight transfers after going 15-13 last season. The Shockers come off a 66-57 loss to Alcorn State. UR plays at Wichita State next season.