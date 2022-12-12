Spider Matt Grace spends mornings in investments before cerebral sort takes court

University of Richmond forward Matt Grace spends his mornings studying analytics unrelated to basketball.

Grace, a 6-foot-9 graduate student and Spiders starter, is a paid intern for the Spider Management Company, a university-owned investment firm that works with non-affiliated endowments and foundations.

Grace said that through his internship, he learns “a lot of valuable information from a group of extremely smart individuals in the investments landscape.”

Grace, who graduated with a finance degree and is taking graduate courses in data analytics, hopes that finance and investments become part of his professional future, when he is done playing basketball.

"Matt's been with us for several months as an intern and he participates in team meetings, he works as a back-up for our analysts team, does some research, follows markets," said William McLean, the president and chief investment officer for the Spider Management Company.

"In terms of his abilities and potential, I think he has an interest in investments. He has a good mind. His demeanor is calm. His demeanor is steady. He's one of these people (who) don't overspeak, but when they speak, people listen to them. He's a smart young man."

Grace (6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) returned to starting lineup against visiting Drake Saturday after missing five starts due to a strained knee ligament. The Spiders had lost five of their previous six before handling Drake, the favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference, 82-52.

Grace played about 26 minutes and scored 4, with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block.

“He does all the little things that only great basketball minds can really understand,” UR center Neal Quinn said of Grace. “From a stat sheet perspective, he doesn’t do a lot. But on the court, his awareness, his passing ability, his threat, being able to shoot, being able to score on the block ... Everything runs through Matt a lot.

“And so his ability to just be completely solid is very special.”

The Spiders (4-5), who host Fairleigh Dickinson (6-6) Tuesday night, entered that Drake game having been doomed by a series of slow starts. They led Drake 17-0 and 22-2. Grace’s return was related to that upgraded launch, according to Richmond coach Chris Mooney.

“He just has such a great feel for the game,” Mooney said. “His impact is just knowing exactly how to play, how to help other players.”

Grace, who’s from Hamilton, Ontario, is one of the quietest leaders Mooney has had through 18 years as Spiders coach.

“While I do think he’s willing to speak and talk and help guys out, I think most of (his leadership) comes from how he plays and how he views the game,” said Mooney. “Therefore, the more he’s out there, the more impact that has across the board.”

With experience comes perspective. Grace played a pivotal role in the Spiders’ run to the 2022 A-10 championship and victory over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament. As Richmond struggled early this season, he recalled last season, which UR started 3-4.

“That’s actually something we’ve brought up, is how this thing happened to us last year, and look how that ended up,” Grace said.

Grace's shooting and passing ability for a big man started developing when he was a boy. His father was a basketball coach who helped his son form an all-around game. This recreational training progressed while Grace was still as involved in hockey as basketball. When he reached the eighth grade, Grace determined the basketball path made more sense because of his height.

He arrived at UR a few pounds less than 200 and now weighs 230, with enough bulk and strength to hold his own on defense. That was highly challenging a few years ago.

“Matt is incredibly steady,” said Mooney. There may be an exception to that coming, the coach projects.

“I think statistically here we’ll see him take a huge jump over the next few months,” Mooney said.

NOTES: Fairleigh Dickinson is a pressing, uptempo team that averages 80 points and allows an average of 80. The Knights, with first-year coach Tobin Anderson, have won three in a row, over Saint Joseph’s, Columbia and NJIT. They were picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference.