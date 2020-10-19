Spider Nick Sherod will miss another season with second serious knee injury

The University of Richmond Spiders have their first basketball practice in the school’s new Queally Athletics Center in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

Last Wednesday, Nick Sherod was among the University of Richmond players involved in a spirited workout at the school's recently opened Queally Athletics Center. It was the first official practice of the new year.

A day later, he drove to the basket and twisted his right knee.

Monday, MRI results revealed that Sherod suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season. Sherod, a 6-foot-4 graduate student from St. Christopher’s, tore his left ACL on Nov. 25, 2018, against Hampton, and missed the remainder of that season.

"Our entire program is heartbroken for Nick," UR coach Chris Mooney said in a school release.

Sherod was one of five returning senior starters for Richmond, which comes off a 24-7 season (14-4 A-10). Stepping into Sherod’s starting spot will be 6-7 sophomore Tyler Burton, who gives the Spiders more height and athleticism. But Sherod was a three-year starter who has played in 104 games (87 starts), scored 1,192 points, and led the A-10 last season by shooting 43.8% from 3-point distance.

Last season, Sherod averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while playing 30 minutes per game. Burton averaged 14 minutes, 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman.