Spider Nick Sherod will miss another season with second serious knee injury

Last Wednesday, Nick Sherod was among the University of Richmond players involved in a spirited workout at the school's recently opened Queally Athletics Center. It was the first official practice of the new year.
A day later, he drove to the basket and twisted his right knee.
Monday, MRI results revealed that Sherod suffered a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season. Sherod, a 6-foot-4 graduate student from St. Christopher’s, tore his left ACL on Nov. 25, 2018, against Hampton, and missed the remainder of that season.
"Our entire program is heartbroken for Nick," UR coach Chris Mooney said in a school release.
Sherod was one of five returning senior starters for Richmond, which comes off a 24-7 season (14-4 A-10). Stepping into Sherod’s starting spot will be 6-7 sophomore Tyler Burton, who gives the Spiders more height and athleticism. But Sherod was a three-year starter who has played in 104 games (87 starts), scored 1,192 points, and led the A-10 last season by shooting 43.8% from 3-point distance.
Last season, Sherod averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while playing 30 minutes per game. Burton averaged 14 minutes, 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman.
Mooney early last season said that Burton has the potential at UR to be "an all-time great player. I believe that. ... He's talented and skilled, and he's also got a really good mindset."
It’s unclear if Sherod will attempt another comeback from a season-ending knee injury. He turned 23 on Friday, and is in his first year of graduate school.
"He has been the most consistently excellent student-athlete in our Spider family and an outstanding player, teammate and leader during his career,” Mooney said in the school statement.
The Spiders are expected to open Nov. 25, the first day allowable, in Kentucky’s multi-team event that also is projected to include Detroit Mercy and Morehead State. UR and UK will meet for the first time.
