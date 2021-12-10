Spider 'Sal' Koureissi popped Toledo nine months ago. Opportunity has been limited since.

Toledo brought out the best in Souleymane “Sal” Koureissi nine months ago.
Koureissi, a 6-foot-9 University of Richmond senior, converted a career-high five baskets and scored a career-high 10 points in the Spiders’ 76-66 NIT win over the Rockets in Denton, Texas. The programs reunite at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Robins Center in a game that will be televised by MASN.
This is Koureissi’s fourth season as a Spider and in it his contributions have been limited: 5 minutes per game, more fouls (7) and turnovers (6) than field goals (3). This was not projected when Koureissi, from Harlem, N.Y., in November of 2017 chose UR’s offer over those from Minnesota, Seton Hall and about a dozen other schools.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney on Friday noted that Koureissi had opportunity vs. Toledo in the NIT because 6-10 Grant Golden was unavailable due to a broken finger, and suggested that more playing time is what Koureissi now needs.
“That’s going to be a challenge all season long for almost everybody because there are only a certain amount of minutes,” said Mooney. “He’s a guy who is a difficult matchup because of his length and size and ability to score inside. He’s a good rebounder.
“I’m working to try to get everybody opportunity, but it’s certainly a challenge.”
Koureissi is one of three seniors who are, in a way, playing for the opportunity to return next season, if interested. The others are 6-9 Matt Grace and 6-5 Andre Gustavson. They’re eligible for fifth seasons because of the NCAA pandemic policy that applies to all winter-sports athletes from last year, but not promised a bonus season. That’s up to the schools.
Mooney said he’ll address the topic with those players following the season. He has interest in the seniors returning.
Stacking wins is the objective for UR (5-4) heading into its final four nonconference games, and the Spiders come off back-to-back road victories, at Wofford and Northern Iowa.
“We’re trying to force tough 2s, and we had success in both games,” said Golden. “I think the defense really helped us out last week and it’s just something that we need to keep improving on.”
Toledo (7-2) presents an intriguing stat sheet. The same five players have started all nine games, and each averages more than 30 minutes. Beyond that, some of the numbers are puzzling.
The Rockets are relatively short, with two 6-7 players the tallest starters. Otherwise, they start a pair of 6-4 players and one who’s 6-2, a combination that suggests Toledo may struggle on the glass.
The Rockets outrebound opponents by an average of 7.1 boards. Toledo lost 81-68 at Michigan State on Dec. 4, and was outrebounded by three. The Rockets scored 45 second-half points against a Spartans team that allows 64 per game.
“Getting rebounds is a huge emphasis for them,” Mooney said.
A lack of height usually translates to a low shooting percentage. At 45.1%, Toledo ranks in the middle of teams from the Mid-American Conference, whose preseason coaches’ poll has the Rockets third, behind Buffalo and Ohio.
The Rocket who UR will pay most attention to is 6-4 sophomore Ryan Rollins (20.9 ppg), last season’s MAC freshman of the year. Rollins led Toledo with 18 points in the NIT meeting with the Spiders.
Note: There will be a pregame ceremony to honor UR's Jacob Gilyard, who set the NCAA Division I career record for steals (386) during the Spiders’ win at Northern Iowa. Richmond will unveil a banner signifying the achievement, and it will hang in the Robins Center.
The game ball from that UR-at-UNI game will be on display in the Robins Center concourse.
