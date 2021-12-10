Spider 'Sal' Koureissi popped Toledo nine months ago. Opportunity has been limited since.

Koureissi is one of three seniors who are, in a way, playing for the opportunity to return next season, if interested. The others are 6-9 Matt Grace and 6-5 Andre Gustavson. They’re eligible for fifth seasons because of the NCAA pandemic policy that applies to all winter-sports athletes from last year, but not promised a bonus season. That’s up to the schools.

Mooney said he’ll address the topic with those players following the season. He has interest in the seniors returning.

Stacking wins is the objective for UR (5-4) heading into its final four nonconference games, and the Spiders come off back-to-back road victories, at Wofford and Northern Iowa.

“We’re trying to force tough 2s, and we had success in both games,” said Golden. “I think the defense really helped us out last week and it’s just something that we need to keep improving on.”

Toledo (7-2) presents an intriguing stat sheet. The same five players have started all nine games, and each averages more than 30 minutes. Beyond that, some of the numbers are puzzling.