Spider speed: James River High grad Grace Townsend sets UR's pace

Townsend, who averaged 20 minutes as a reserve last season, has 39 assists and 30 turnovers in her first year as a starter while playing 32 minutes a game. That turnover total reflects one of UR’s soft spots.

“She’s starting to get comfortable as a point guard. That’s always a longer process,” said Roussell, whose team has 130 assists (16.3 per game) and 136 turnovers (17 per game). “I think as a coach, sometimes you still get frustrated with things she’s not doing.

“But then you realize she’s eight games in to her stint as a starting point guard. I think you see her distribution of the ball. It’s not only just her scoring, which has picked up, but I think she’s finding and getting easy shots for her teammates, as well.”

Roussell’s home is not far from James River High, and on free evenings in past years he would watch the Rapids play. That’s how the coach became a Townsend fan and eventually invited her to Richmond. There wasn’t much convincing required, according to Townsend, who said she lives “only a minute or two away” from the Roussell residence.

Townsend knew of UR by reputation, but wasn’t very familiar with the school or its grounds before making a visit with her family.