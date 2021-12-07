Spider speed: James River High grad Grace Townsend sets UR's pace

In the beginning, there was track, and there was basketball. This is how Grace Townsend split her sports time.
When she determined during her middle-school years that hoops would become her concentration, Townsend in a way did not leave track.
Her speed sets her apart on the court.
No University of Richmond player is faster than Townsend, a 5-foot-5 sophomore from James River High, and opponents are almost always chasing her, too. Third-year UR coach Aaron Roussell said Tuesday that the Spiders have not encountered a player faster than Townsend.
“I enjoyed track, but at a certain point, it was just track, you know? Just running,” said Townsend. “Meanwhile in basketball, I just had a love for the game.”
Townsend’s speed with the ball often gets her into scoring areas a step or two ahead of defenders, which sets up high-percentage attempts. Last Saturday, for instance, Townsend scored 11 and had 10 assists in Richmond’s 98-89 loss at Ohio.
The form of that game was extreme for UR (4-4), but Roussell does not object to a loose, open-court style, in part because of Townsend’s speed with the ball. Roussell wants Townsend (9.5 ppg, 4.9 apg) to change speeds more frequently, which could make her more effective.
Townsend, who averaged 20 minutes as a reserve last season, has 39 assists and 30 turnovers in her first year as a starter while playing 32 minutes a game. That turnover total reflects one of UR’s soft spots.
“She’s starting to get comfortable as a point guard. That’s always a longer process,” said Roussell, whose team has 130 assists (16.3 per game) and 136 turnovers (17 per game). “I think as a coach, sometimes you still get frustrated with things she’s not doing.
“But then you realize she’s eight games in to her stint as a starting point guard. I think you see her distribution of the ball. It’s not only just her scoring, which has picked up, but I think she’s finding and getting easy shots for her teammates, as well.”
Roussell’s home is not far from James River High, and on free evenings in past years he would watch the Rapids play. That’s how the coach became a Townsend fan and eventually invited her to Richmond. There wasn’t much convincing required, according to Townsend, who said she lives “only a minute or two away” from the Roussell residence.
Townsend knew of UR by reputation, but wasn’t very familiar with the school or its grounds before making a visit with her family.
“I was just like, ‘This is it,’” she said. “You hear stories about when you get on campus and you’re like, ‘Whoa, this feels like it.’ That was it with me.”
Townsend was so taken by UR that when the family returned home, Townsend asked her mother if she was interested in exploring the school a bit more. Later that day, they did.
Townsend is one of six sophomores and freshmen among UR’s eight-player rotation.
“When you’re 4-4 it means that you’ve been up and down. That’s probably the category that we’ve been in,” said Roussell, whose Spiders host William & Mary Sunday at 2 p.m. “I do feel we’re on the right path and feel good for what the next three or four weeks look like.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor