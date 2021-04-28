Spider symbiosis: long ago, Jack Rusbuldt (Collegiate), Sean Menges (St. Chris) united

Those calf shots linger longest with Jack Rusbuldt. He has tended goal in lacrosse for more than a decade, and stopped those hard, rubber balls with just about every part of his body, multiple times. When struck in the calf with a high-velocity attempt, adrenaline pushes Rusbuldt through what needs to be done.
When the game ends, “then it locks up a bit and it’s a little harder to walk,” said Rusbuldt, a University of Richmond senior. “The goalies that say, ‘It doesn’t hurt,’ they’re lying. It’s always going to hurt to a degree. You just get used to it.”
UR senior defender Sean Menges often is as close to Rusbuldt as anyone when painful saves are made.
“In the heat of the game, I’ll be honest, he signed up to stand in there and get pelted by shots, so I don’t feel very bad,” said Menges.
The St. Christopher’s guy refuses to cut the Collegiate guy any slack.
Menges, a St. Chris graduate, first encountered Rusbuldt, a Collegiate graduate, when the two were maybe 10 or 11 in youth-league competition. They became tight years later as teammates for Amped Lax, a summer organization that included some of Virginia’s top high-school talent.
The team traveled to colleges and often played three or four games in a day.
“The most fun we had was in the down time, between those games,” said Menges. “Those tournaments are some of the best times I can remember, and it was the time I built a pretty great relationship with Jack.”
The Menges-Rusbuldt unification at a defense's back end is drawing to a close. Each will be honored on Spiders senior day Saturday, when Air Force (3-8, 2-3 SoCon) meets No. 14 Richmond (6-4, 5-0 SoCon). The Spiders will continue play at Robins Stadium on May 5, as the top seed in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals. The championship will be determined at UR on May 7.
“Having him as a defender right in front of me has been nice,” Rusbuldt said of Menges. “His motor never stops.”
And rarely does Menges' amplified voice, suggested Rusbuldt, in a positive way. Menges is the UR defender known for his “loud presence out there,” said Rusbuldt, referring to Menges’ oral direction of the Spiders resistance.
“If you’re not communicating for a defensive possession, you’re lost. You have to know where guys are,” said Menges. “My thing is, if you’re going to be soft-spoken on the field, you’re not helping anybody because communication has to be quick, it has to be decisive, it has to be proactive, and it has to be loud.
“When you’re in the middle of a defensive possession, it’s all business.”
Defensive glitches are commonly covered at the net by Rusbuldt because of his attention to detail during the week of preparation, Menges believes. Video work allows Rusbuldt to read tendencies on game days.
Rusbuldt went from Collegiate to Penn State for a year, and then sought a transfer. One of the first individuals he called for counsel: Menges.
“I was looking at a few different schools and I decided to [contact] Sean and ask him about Richmond and everything he thought about it, being close to home,” said Rusbuldt. “Having that relationship with him definitely helped, and knowing how good a player he was helped as well.”
Menges and Rusbuldt, each a three-year starter, developed this Spider symbiosis that escalates confidence, and empathy. In truth, Menges does feel for Rusbuldt when he gets drilled in the calf by a 95-mph shot.
“I’ll be wincing with him,” said Menges. “And I know he’ll just shake it off and make the next stop as well.”
