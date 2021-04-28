Spider symbiosis: long ago, Jack Rusbuldt (Collegiate), Sean Menges (St. Chris) united

“The most fun we had was in the down time, between those games,” said Menges. “Those tournaments are some of the best times I can remember, and it was the time I built a pretty great relationship with Jack.”

The Menges-Rusbuldt unification at a defense's back end is drawing to a close. Each will be honored on Spiders senior day Saturday, when Air Force (3-8, 2-3 SoCon) meets No. 14 Richmond (6-4, 5-0 SoCon). The Spiders will continue play at Robins Stadium on May 5, as the top seed in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals. The championship will be determined at UR on May 7.

“Having him as a defender right in front of me has been nice,” Rusbuldt said of Menges. “His motor never stops.”

And rarely does Menges' amplified voice, suggested Rusbuldt, in a positive way. Menges is the UR defender known for his “loud presence out there,” said Rusbuldt, referring to Menges’ oral direction of the Spiders resistance.

“If you’re not communicating for a defensive possession, you’re lost. You have to know where guys are,” said Menges. “My thing is, if you’re going to be soft-spoken on the field, you’re not helping anybody because communication has to be quick, it has to be decisive, it has to be proactive, and it has to be loud.