Spider Tristan Wheeler - 'Dude's a warrior ' - starts season with 19-tackle game at UVa.

Throw in those two tackles on kickoff coverage and that brought the number of stops made by University of Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler to 19 in Saturday’s 34-17 loss at Virginia.

“Dude’s a warrior,” said UR coach Russ Huesman. “He played every snap up until the last two ... For our level, he’s one of the best in the country, no doubt about it.”

Huesman said he visited the office of Spiders’ defensive coordinator Justin Wood on Sunday morning and Wheeler was seated there, reviewing video of the Virginia game he had already watched once.

“That’s the kind of player he is, the kind of person he is,” Huesman said of Wheeler, a 6-foot-2, 228-pounder. “He’s incredible."

The Spiders allowed 505 yards at Virginia, and that’s never a good thing, Huesman said. But he thought his defense, which Huesman questioned during August, improved. The Cavaliers scored six points in the second half.

“Going into halftime, everyone was like, ‘All right, we can compete with these kids,’” said Wheeler, a 2021 All-CAA Football pick. "So going into the second half, I think that’s what switched. Hopefully, that leads us to being more confident come conference play.

“We can’t rely on (UR offense) and put all the weight on their shoulders. We have to get them the ball back, we have to go three-and-out, keep (the opponent’s offense) pinned when we can to get our offense in better field position, just things like that.

“We’ve got to take some of the load off them.”

The Spiders open their home schedule against Saint Francis (0-1) Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Red Flash in their first game fell 30-23 at FBS member Akron.

The following week, Richmond visits Lehigh, located in Wheeler's hometown of Bethlehem, Pa.