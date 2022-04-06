Spider Tyler Burton declares for NBA Draft, is expected back at UR

University of Richmond forward Tyler Burton, a rising senior, announced Wednesday that he will make himself available for the 2022 NBA Draft while reserving the right to return to the Spiders.

Players who make themselves eligible for the NBA draft attend predraft camps and participate in other workouts with NBA franchises. They are assessed by scouts and evaluators from various perspectives. It would seem likely that the 6-foot-7 Burton, who averaged 16 points and 7.7 rebounds, would return for a fourth season at Richmond.

He is following the path taken in April of 2020 by UR’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard, who made themselves eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft with the goal of receiving feedback from scouts and working out for NBA teams, and then came back to UR.

That feedback can be valuable, according to UR coach Chris Mooney, in terms of player improvement, and declaring for the draft increases name recognition as professional scouts from various leagues assess the player as a senior.

Burton's situation could change if he receives insight from NBA scouts and front-office members that indicates he will be selected during the two rounds of the June 23, 2022, NBA Draft.