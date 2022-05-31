Spider Tyler Burton expected to announce decision Wednesday night

University of Richmond forward Tyler Burton spent Tuesday working out for the Atlanta Hawks, and plans to announce Wednesday night whether he will keep his name in the NBA draft pool and turn pro, or return to UR.

NCAA players with eligibility remaining who advanced their names to the NBA draft list need to declare their intentions on or before June 1.

Burton, 22, was one of six players at Atlanta’s latest pre-draft session, and he has visited numerous NBA organizations since April 6, when he became a candidate for the two-round NBA draft, which takes place on June 23.

Burton, a rising senior with two years of eligibility remaining, is mentioned in some mock drafts, and not listed in others. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Burton led A-10 champion UR in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (7.7) last season. He scored 36 in a win over St. Bonaventure, 30 in a loss at Drake, 29 in a win over ODU, and 26 in a win at Northern Iowa.

He had 18 points and 11 rebounds - his 11th double-double of the season - in the Spiders’ NCAA tournament victory over Iowa. Six times, the second team All-A-10 selection failed to score in double-figures.

Burton’s positives cannot be missed, in the view of Richmond coach Chris Mooney – size, athleticism, consistent shooting form, and ability to handle the ball on the perimeter. Burton also has 3-point range and regularly gets to the free-throw line.

"So given that he has such great athleticism, and size, and physical abilities, yeah, I think that he's going to make his way into the NBA. I don't know how that will look,” Mooney said in February. “There are about 10 to 15 guys who are automatically in and play and [are] part of everything. Everybody else is really fighting for it, free-agent guys, second-round guys.

"So I don't know how that'll look, but I'm confident he'll play in the NBA. I think because of his makeup, he would have a chance to have a great career."