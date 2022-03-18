Spider Tyler Burton looks to end season of Providence, where his father played

BUFFALO – For three years, Quinton Burton has watched University of Richmond games and Providence games. He can do both Saturday.

Burton is the father of UR star junior forward Tyler Burton and a former Providence regular. He was a Friars forward who played in 82 games from 1986-90 and still closely follows the program.

Burton, who helped the Friars to NCAA tournament appearances in 1989 and 1990, has been a Providence season-ticket holder for 25 years.

“But if Richmond is playing, you won’t see me at a Providence game,” he said. Burton has either watched UR in person or on TV.

The NCAA tournament’s second round brings together the Spiders (24-12) and Friars (26-5) Saturday at 6:10 p.m. (on TNT) at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. UR, a No. 12 seed, eliminated No. 5 Iowa 67-63 Thursday, when the fourth-seeded Friars knocked out No. 14 South Dakota State 66-57.

The UR-Providence winner moves on to the Sweet 16.

“This is huge. You couldn’t draw it up any better,” said Quinton Burton, who’s in Buffalo for the Spiders’ NCAA experience. “You think something like this might happen in an early-season tournament, something like that, not in the NCAA tournament.”

Quinton Burton, originally from Columbia, Md., considered Richmond before he chose Providence. He settled with his family in Uxbridge, Mass., about 20 miles north of Providence.

And 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton, two inches taller than his father, considered Providence before he chose Richmond. Burton said as a junior in high school he met with Providence coach Ed Cooley.

“He told me he didn’t really believe [Providence] was the right spot for me,” said Burton. “So, just personally, thinking about it, it’s definitely a chance to shine right here.”

Quinton Burton said he believes Cooley’s message was based on the players who were in the Friars program at the time, and the players from whom Providence had already received commitments. Tyler Burton’s decision to attend Richmond was strongly influenced by the opportunity to play right away, according to Quinton Burton.

Quinton Burton was a Friars defensive standout. Tyler Burton has watched plenty of video of his father as a college player and labeled him, in a complimentary way, “a junkyard dog,” adding, “I think my game kind of resembles his a little bit.”

This is the season Burton, who has expanded that game each year, went from good college player to great one. Burton averages 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, leading the Spiders in both categories. Against Big Ten champ Iowa Thursday, he scored 18 with 11 rebounds, his 11th double-double of the season.

"It's been a real pleasure to see his growth, to see how much he's improved, to see how physical, see how tough. Very proud of him," said Cooley. "Hopefully, he can have a really bad game (Saturday)."

No other Spider has the athleticism to rebound like Burton, according to UR coach Chris Mooney, who years ago projected that Burton would develop into one of the greatest players in Richmond hoops history.

Burton’s UR legacy can deepen Saturday, when he faces his father’s alma mater, though the Spiders force, who scores inside and out, isn’t approaching it that way.

“My dad doesn’t go there anymore,” Burton said of Providence. “It’s time to lock in on the next opponent.”

Notes: As a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Spiders have done their best work. They beat Rider (play-in game) and Auburn (5 seed) in 1984, Vanderbilt (5 seed) and Morehead State (13 seed) in 2011, and Iowa (5 seed) Thursday.

With a victory over Providence, Richmond would qualify for its third Sweet 16 (1988, 2011).