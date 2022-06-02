Spider Tyler Burton says he's 'coming back to take over'

The assumption when the process began on April 6 centered on the end game: Tyler Burton would ultimately not be judged as a lock for the two-round NBA draft, and therefore would return to the University of Richmond.

The feedback he received from NBA organizations during workouts would be helpful for his senior season as a Spider.

That’s not the way Burton looked at the situation.

When he entered his name into the draft, “My main focus was to become a pro,” Burton said Thursday. “You can’t really go halfway into these things, especially when you’re talking about the NBA, with the best 400 players on the planet.

“You can’t go halfway in on that. You have to go all the way in. So for me, I was fully focused on becoming a pro and doing what needed to be done to get there.”

The 6-foot-7 Burton, the top scorer (16.1 ppg) and rebounder (7.7 rpg) for the 2022 A-10 champion Spiders, went through several workouts with NBA teams, and reportedly distinguished himself. The longer Burton remained in the draft pool, the more it appeared there might be some path for him to an NBA roster, or an enticing opportunity in another professional hoops setting.

As it turned out, Burton, 22, will return to UR. He made that official with a social-media post Wednesday at 10 p.m., 1:59 before the NCAA’s deadline for early-entry players to declare whether they were coming back to college competition, or moving on.

“At the end of the day, I just thought it would be a better decision to continue my development as a person and a player and return to Richmond,” Burton said. “I’d say the deciding factor was just how I personally wanted to feel about myself. I felt like I had some unfinished business to take care of at Richmond.

“I think that’s going to show this upcoming year.”

Burton said he is not opposed to starting his pro career in the G League, which he characterized as “part of the development in the NBA nowadays. I had certain things I was looking for, certain opportunities, and the G League might have been a piece of that opportunity.”

Through the two-month experience, Burton said he became more resilient in how he approaches challenges and expanded his basketball mindset. “I just grew as a person overall,” he said.

Burton’s decision gives the defending A-10 champion Spiders a centerpiece for a reshaped program. Burton, a second team All-A-10 selection last season as a junior, joins fifth-year players Andre Gustavson and Matt Grace as returning regulars. Coach Chris Mooney’s program also added three transfers: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

Burton said his level of “excitement” was sparked by the additions. This is expected to be Burton’s team, a switch from his first three seasons at Richmond. Each of the departed veterans, Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod, played five or six college seasons, due to health issues that caused redshirting and the NCAA's pandemic policy regarding eligibility. Those four players combined for 520 starts.

Burton’s goal?

“Coming back to take over,” he said.