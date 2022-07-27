Spider Tyler Burton will miss several weeks of offseason work after arthroscopic knee surgery

There was nothing major involved, according to the University of Richmond, as Tyler Burton’s left knee underwent arthroscopic surgery on July 20.

The knee was bothering Burton, a 6-foot-7 forward who led the 2022 A-10 champion Spiders in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding 7.7 rpg), a few days before UR completed its latest summer workouts stretch.

It’s unclear precisely what Burton’s arthroscopic surgery addressed, but he is expected to be physically ready to compete again by mid-September after a recovery period of six to eight weeks. The Spiders have scattered back to their homes, for the most part, with the next set of on-campus workouts slated to begin Aug. 18.

Discomfort in Burton’s left knee caused examination and the process led to arthroscopic surgery.

Burton, a rising senior from Uxbridge, Mass., in early April added his name to the list of players eligible for the NBA draft and subsequently went through several workouts with NBA organizations. On June 1, Burton withdrew his name from the draft pool and announced his intention to come back to UR, where he is a 1,007-point scorer.

Burton's decision gives the Spiders a centerpiece for a reshaped program. Burton, a second team All-A-10 selection last season, joins fifth-year players Andre Gustavson and Matt Grace as returning regulars. Coach Chris Mooney's program also added three transfers: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel).

On the scheduling front, the Spiders are close to completion of their non-A-10 list of opponents, with a couple of gaps left to fill. As of now, here is what they have:

Home dates with Bucknell, Drake, Northern Iowa, VMI, Fairleigh-Dickinson and Coppin State.

Road dates at Charleston, Toledo and William & Mary.

Also, participation with Syracuse, St. John’s and Temple in the Empire Classic Nov. 21-22 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center (first-round pairings TBD), where next season's A-10 tournament will be held.