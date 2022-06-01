 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spider Tyler Burton's decision-making process carried into the night

University of Richmond forward Tyler Burton was a second team All-A-10 selection last season as a junior.

According to the NBA, 283 players filed with the league as early-entry candidates for the draft — 247 from colleges and 36 internationals.

The deadline for NCAA players to declare whether they intend to remain in the draft: end of Wednesday. The University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton as of Wednesday evening was among about 10 college players who had not announced decisions.

The 6-foot-7 forward, a rising senior who led the 2022 A-10 champion Spiders in scoring (16.1 points) and rebounding (7.7 rpg), on April 6 joined the draft list, then worked out for several NBA teams.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney said the Spiders have included Burton, 22, in their offseason plans. He remains one of UR’s 13 scholarship players. Throughout Burton’s NBA workouts, Mooney said his information indicated that Burton “was doing great. I think he’s doing really well.”

The NBA draft, held June 23, has two rounds. Most mock drafts do not include Burton. He still could turn pro and play in the G League or internationally.

After Burton entered the draft, the Spiders appeared to be hitting a rebuilding cycle with the losses of multiple-year starters Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo, and Nick Sherod. But through the transfer portal, Richmond in succession added 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel). Quinn and Bigelow have two seasons left, and Roche has three.

Additionally, 6-5 Andre Gutsavson and 6-9 Matt Grace announced they are returning for fifth years..

