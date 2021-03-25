Spiders' 14-9 season will be recalled for disruptions: COVID pauses and injuries

The most highly anticipated University of Richmond basketball season in a decade came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the NIT Thursday night, when Mississippi State’s D.J. Stewart hit a 3 with 2.0 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 68-67 win.

The Spiders (14-9, 6-5 A-10), disrupted by three COVID-related pauses and injuries to four of their top seven players, were dramatically different in their last game than in their first official practice at the new Queally Athletics Center in mid-October.

A less-than-satisfying regular season and a second-round loss in the A-10 tournament to Duquesne were followed by two scrappy efforts in the NIT without 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (fractured finger) and guard Blake Francis (back/hip injury), the team’s two leading scorers. UR defeated Toledo 76-66 before falling to Mississippi State.

“I thought we gave a great account of ourselves,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of his team’s two NIT games. “We were very competitive. If our guys were asked to do more, then they did it. They accepted the challenge. The energy was off the charts, the competitiveness was excellent.”