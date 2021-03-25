Spiders' 14-9 season will be recalled for disruptions: COVID pauses and injuries

The most highly anticipated University of Richmond basketball season in a decade came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the NIT Thursday night, when Mississippi State’s D.J. Stewart hit a 3 with 2.0 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 68-67 win.
The Spiders (14-9, 6-5 A-10), disrupted by three COVID-related pauses and injuries to four of their top seven players, were dramatically different in their last game than in their first official practice at the new Queally Athletics Center in mid-October.
A less-than-satisfying regular season and a second-round loss in the A-10 tournament to Duquesne were followed by two scrappy efforts in the NIT without 6-foot-10 Grant Golden (fractured finger) and guard Blake Francis (back/hip injury), the team’s two leading scorers. UR defeated Toledo 76-66 before falling to Mississippi State.
“I thought we gave a great account of ourselves,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of his team’s two NIT games. “We were very competitive. If our guys were asked to do more, then they did it. They accepted the challenge. The energy was off the charts, the competitiveness was excellent.”
According to Mooney, he will meet over the weekend or early next week with his five seniors – Golden, Francis, Jacob Gilyard, Nick Sherod (missed season with knee injury) and Nathan Cayo – to discuss their plans for the future in light of the NCAA allowing winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Ten notable events in Richmond’s regular season:
Oct. 15 – On the first day of official practice, Sherod, one of five senior starters returning from a 24-7 team, suffered a season-ending knee injury. The 6-4 Sherod last year averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and ranked 10th nationally in 3-point percentage (43.8). With Sherod, Richmond was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll, the first time that happened since the Spiders joined the league in 2001.
Nov. 29 – The Spiders won at No. 10 Kentucky 76-64 on ESPN, the first road victory over a top-10 opponent in Richmond basketball history. The next day, the AP poll ranked UR No. 19, the program’s highest ranking since the 1957-58 season.
Dec. 1 – In response to COVID testing and contact tracing, the Spiders suspended team activities and missed a pair of games, at Charleston and against Furman.
Dec. 18 – The Spiders added a game against Loyola-Chicago, played the Ramblers in Indianapolis, and won 75-73. It was Richmond’s best victory of the year. Loyola-Chicago, which finished the regular season No. 10 in the NCAA Net, went 24-4 and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, whose title the Ramblers won.
Dec. 22 – In the game following their best win, the No. 23 Spiders saw Hofstra come into the Robins Center and prevail 76-71. Hofstra finished 13-10, 8-6 in the CAA.
Dec. 30 – Richmond announced that 6-6 sixth man Connor Crabtree was diagnosed with a fractured foot. His season began late because of hip and groin issues. Crabtree, a transfer from Tulane, played four games and missed the remainder of the season because of the foot injury.
Jan. 12 – In response to COVID testing and contact tracing, Richmond for the second time suspended all basketball activity. The Spiders went two weeks without a game, and lost at home to La Salle (9-16, 6-11 A-10) when they returned.
Jan. 29 – Saint Louis, ranked No. 22, was in Richmond for an ESPN2 Friday night game, but left town without playing because of its COVID concerns related to the Spiders. Two days later, Richmond suspended basketball activity for the third time and missed another two weeks of competition.
Feb. 23 - Golden, a four-year starter, fractured the middle finger on his left hand during a win over UMass. He played three more games, but was obviously not the same as a shooter, passer or rebounder. He did not play in the NIT.
March 1 – The team’s top scorer, Francis, was bumped while airborne against Saint Joseph’s, fell hard, and suffered back and hip injuries that ended his season.
